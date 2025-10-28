The Dallas Cowboys' defense has been an unmitigated disaster in 2025. Sitting at 3-4-1 through eight weeks, the Cowboys have surrendered more than 400 yards per game, ranking dead last in the NFL. They're giving up 260.3 passing yards per contest, the most in the league, and opposing quarterbacks are posting a staggering 110.6 passer rating against them—a mark no QB in NFL history has achieved for an entire career. The defensive collapse has been particularly acute since trading Micah Parsons to Green Bay before the season, leaving Jerry Jones and company desperately searching for a solution.​

Enter Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, the four-time Pro Bowler who led the NFL with 17.5 sacks in both 2023 and 2024. With the Bengals struggling at 3-4 and quarterback Joe Burrow's long-term availability uncertain, Cincinnati finds itself at a crossroads. Reports indicate the Cowboys have already called about Hendrickson but were rebuffed. However, with the right package, Dallas can construct an offer that addresses both teams' needs while giving the Bengals assets they simply cannot refuse.​

Why This Trade Makes Perfect Sense for Both Sides

The Cowboys acquired two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark from Green Bay in the Parsons deal. Jerry Jones has made it clear he's willing to use that draft capital to fix the defense, stating Dallas is “in position to make that trade” for defensive help. With over $31 million in current cap space and the financial flexibility to absorb Hendrickson's $29 million salary for 2025, the Cowboys have both the resources and the desperation to make this happen.​

For Cincinnati, the equation is equally compelling. The Bengals never had interest in keeping Hendrickson beyond 2025. They offered him a three-year, $95 million contract with no guarantees after the first year—essentially phantom money designed to avoid a long-term commitment to a player who turns 31 in December. Hendrickson will hit unrestricted free agency in March 2026, and the Bengals are projected to have minimal cap space. Rather than lose him for nothing or spend roughly $36 million on a franchise tag, Cincinnati should cash in now while his value remains high.​

The Bengals are seeking “a young player who could contribute both this season and in the future, along with a mid-round draft pick”. Dallas can deliver exactly that—and more. Ian Rapoport's reporting makes clear that Cincinnati wants immediate help plus future assets, a framework this proposal satisfies completely. With Hendrickson already dealing with a hip injury that kept him out of the second half against the Jets, the risk of holding him through the season only increases.​

The Perfect Trade Proposal

Dallas Cowboys receive:

DE Trey Hendrickson

Cincinnati Bengals receive:

2026 first-round pick (from Green Bay)

2026 third-round pick

LB Shemar James

2027 conditional fourth-round pick (becomes a third-rounder if Hendrickson records 8+ sacks for Dallas in 2025)

This package gives Cincinnati everything they need to rebuild while remaining competitive. The Packers' 2026 first-round pick currently projects as the 31st overall selection, a premium asset for a team that needs to add young talent on both sides of the ball. Shemar James, Dallas's fifth-round pick out of Florida, provides the immediate young linebacker help the Bengals desire. The 22-year-old offers versatility and upside, fitting Cincinnati's timeline perfectly as they transition to younger players at the position.​

The third-round pick addresses Cincinnati's need for mid-round capital to restock the roster, while the conditional fourth-rounder rewards the Bengals if Hendrickson performs at his typical elite level. Given that he's averaged 17.5 sacks the past two seasons, that condition becomes a virtual certainty, upgrading to a third-round pick and giving Cincinnati additional ammunition for 2027.​

For Dallas, this is the home-run swing they need. Hendrickson's 4.0 sacks through seven games in 2025 may seem down from his recent production, but he's still generating consistent quarterback pressure and remains one of the league's premier edge rushers. Plugging him into a defense that has managed just five total sacks this season would be transformative. The Cowboys still retain one of their Green Bay first-round picks, their own first-rounder in 2026, and their entire 2027 draft haul from the Packers, preserving future flexibility.​

Why the Bengals Can't Say No

This offer eclipses anything else on the market. Bleacher Report projected Hendrickson's trade value at just a conditional second-round pick, while other analysts suggested a mid-round selection would suffice given his contract situation. Dallas's proposal nearly doubles that value, providing a first-round pick, a third-round selection, a young contributor, and additional conditional capital.​

Cincinnati's front office has demonstrated repeatedly they're willing to make tough business decisions. They let Jessie Bates walk in free agency, refused to meet Tee Higgins's contract demands initially, and have shown zero interest in committing to Hendrickson long-term. The math is simple: trade him now for a first-round pick and additional assets, or watch him leave in free agency for a compensatory pick that won't arrive until 2027.​

The Bengals can use the Packers' first-round pick to address their defensive line depth, add offensive line help, or trade back for additional selections. Shemar James provides immediate linebacker depth in a position group that's transitioning to younger players. The third-round pick gives them flexibility to address secondary needs or add developmental talent. It's a haul that transforms Cincinnati's 2026 draft from ordinary to exceptional while keeping them competitive this season.​

Dallas, meanwhile, gets the defensive centerpiece they desperately need to salvage their season. At 3-4-1 with a manageable remaining schedule, the Cowboys are still in playoff contention in a wide-open NFC. Adding an elite pass rusher like Hendrickson could be the difference between another disappointing campaign and a legitimate postseason run. With CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens providing elite receiving weapons, and Dak Prescott running the offense, Dallas has the offensive firepower to win games—they just need to stop giving up 30 points per contest.​

This trade proposal represents a perfect storm of circumstances: a desperate buyer with assets to spend, a seller with no long-term interest in the player, and a framework that addresses both teams' immediate and future needs. The Cowboys get their defensive game-changer, the Bengals get premium draft capital and a young contributor, and both franchises improve their respective positions. For Cincinnati, this isn't just a good offer—it's an offer they can't refuse.