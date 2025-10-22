As the 2025 NFL trade deadline nears, one of the league’s hottest topics involves the future of Las Vegas Raiders defensive star Maxx Crosby. With multiple playoff contenders looking for elite pass-rush help, the Cowboys have emerged as one of the teams most eager to land him — but Las Vegas appears determined to hold firm.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Raiders met with Crosby to directly address trade speculation, assuring him that he is not being shopped. “The Raiders met with star DE Maxx Crosby today to let him know they aren’t shopping him and won’t trade him,” Pelissero wrote. “While other teams are interested, the Raiders aren’t interested in moving their best player, and Crosby wants to stay in Las Vegas.”

Crosby, drafted in the fourth round out of Eastern Michigan, has developed into one of the most durable and relentless defensive players in football. Over the past three seasons, he’s played at least 95% of the Raiders’ defensive snaps and remains a force this year, ranking among the league leaders in quarterback pressures and tackles for loss. More importantly, he has made it clear he wants to finish what he started in Las Vegas — and his “Commitment to Excellence” tattoo seems to reinforce that message.

However, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, that hasn’t stopped the Dallas Cowboys from making calls. Fowler revealed that Dallas is aggressively exploring the defensive market ahead of the deadline, reaching out to teams leaguewide to gauge potential trades.

“The Cowboys are on the hunt for an impact defensive player and have reached out to teams throughout the league — likely all of them — to gauge interest,” Fowler reported. “My sense is that Dallas would be pretty surprised if the Raiders actually moved on from Crosby, with whom owner Mark Davis has a deep affection.”

Fowler added that Dallas also inquired about Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, but Cincinnati has no plans to move him. With two first-round picks in 2026 and seven total selections before compensatory picks, the Cowboys have the draft capital to make an aggressive push but may have to shift focus toward more realistic targets.

Crosby’s name briefly went viral this week when fans linked his recent social media post to the Cowboys’ growing interest. After Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg debuted, Crosby shared a message on X saying, “Dallas got a great one,” which many fans jokingly interpreted as a hint at his own potential move to the city.

Through seven weeks, Crosby has posted 28 tackles, nine quarterback hits, four sacks, five pass breakups, and an interception, numbers that justify the Cowboys’ interest.

But with Las Vegas doubling down on its stance to keep him, the “dream trade” likely remains just that: a dream.