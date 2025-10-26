Jerry Jones publicly downplayed the Maxx Crosby chatter, saying Dallas never contacted the Raiders about their All-Pro edge rusher. While the Cowboys are “open for business” before the Nov. 4 deadline, Jones hinted any ideal addition would be a defensive player, “but not a pass rusher,” per the New York Times, seemingly shutting the door on Crosby talk while pointing to help elsewhere on defense.

The problem? Reporting says otherwise. Jay Glazer reported the Cowboys made trade calls to the Raiders on Maxx Crosby and to the Bengals on Trey Hendrickson, and both teams rebuffed them.

Ari Meirov relayed Glazer’s note on X, adding that Dallas is in the market for defense. That paints a far more aggressive picture of the Cowboys’ approach than Jones’ version, and it aligns with how contenders typically operate this time of year: call everyone, see who blinks.

Stepping back, the disconnect looks more like messaging than mystery. Publicly, Dallas has little incentive to advertise failed bids, especially for franchise pillars like Crosby or Hendrickson.

Privately, casting a wide net makes sense for a roster still seeking a difference-maker on defense. If Jones truly isn’t targeting pass rush, that could mean the Cowboys are focused on back-seven help or interior upgrade areas, where prices may be more manageable.

There’s also a hard reality on the other end of the phone. Recent reporting around the league has stressed that Las Vegas met with Crosby and told him he isn’t being shopped and won’t be traded, and Cincinnati has no plans to move Hendrickson.

That stance blocks the splashiest options regardless of what Dallas is willing to discuss. The Cowboys may hold the draft capital to make noise, but leverage sits with teams that won’t part with cornerstone players.

All of which brings us back to the headline tension: Jones says no Crosby outreach; Glazer’s reporting, via Meirov, says Dallas absolutely made those calls. Both things can be true in a technical sense if conversations were exploratory or routed through intermediaries.

Practically, though, the takeaway is the same: the Cowboys are hunting upgrades, and the organizations holding elite edge rushers aren’t budging.

NFL rumors snapshot before the buzzer: multiple reports indicate the Raiders told Crosby he’s not available, while ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler has Dallas working the defensive market and checking on Hendrickson, only for the Bengals to hold firm. The Cowboys have the picks to stay aggressive, but the dream edge splash remains unlikely with both teams dug in.