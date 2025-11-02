The Denver Broncos are earning the cardiac label in 2025. Denver withstood a feisty Houston Texans team that played without C.J. Stroud late. And once again, Sean Payton and has team pulled off one more miracle.

This time Wil Lutz ended the game on walk-off fashion inside NRG Stadium.

ANOTHER COMEBACK WIN FOR DENVER COMPLETE ✅ The Broncos get it done in the 4th quarter once again with the walk off FG!pic.twitter.com/aurWu6yAKh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Denver capped off one epic comeback two weeks earlier over the New York Giants — one that saw the Broncos drop 33 points all in the fourth quarter.

This time they faced a much shorter deficit, erasing an eight-point Texans lead. So how did Denver pull this comeback off this time?

Looking at sequences that swung momentum of Broncos vs. Texans

Bo Nix ignited a drive that tied the game up.

Article Continues Below

The quarterback began the fourth quarter hitting his old Oregon teammate Troy Franklin on the first two plays. Franklin got the ball to Houston's 45-yard line off the catches that combined for 16 yards. Franklin added one more catch on the drive, this one an eight-yarder that placed the ball at the 30.

Nix capped the drive by turning to an unknown weapon to Houston: Broncos running back RJ Harvey, who scored on a 27-yarder to cut the Houston lead to two. Harvey only touched the ball 20 times over the course of three weeks, but is finding the end zone in that span.

Denver's defense then clamped down. Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph got his defenders forcing incomplete passes out of Davis Mills. More astonishing for Denver's defense? Houston's next four drives lasted five plays or three — forcing the Texans' punt team out to end each of those possessions.

Nix and the offense earned one more chance to win the game. He turned to his legs in gaining a 25-yard scramble and placing his team into field goal range.

Bo Nix puts his team in field goal range!! 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/t9YfRswq4V — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 2, 2025

Lutz's 34-yard attempt now raises Denver's record to 7-2 overall but continued to earn their cardiac label. The Broncos are now 4-0 in games when they trail in the fourth.