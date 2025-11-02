The Houston Texans are facing the Denver Broncos in Week 9, and they may have to go the rest of the game without their starting quarterback. C.J. Stroud suffered a possible head injury, and Davis Mills had to replace him, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

“Davis Mills in for the Texans after C.J. Stroud took a shot at the end of a run. Head hit the turf hard,” Garafolo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Stroud is being evaluated for a concussion and listed as questionable to return to the game. For now, the Texans will have to be led by Mills on offense. Things did not get any better for the Texans, as running back Woody Marks went down with an injury against the Broncos as well.

It has been an up-and-down season for Stroud this season, but he played well last week against the San Francisco 49ers. Head coach DeMeco Ryans was proud of his quarterback's performance and had good things to say after the game about him and his leadership.

“Everybody is looking for the quarterback for that leadership,” Ryans said. “It’s just about nothing special or nothing grand. It’s just about him remaining disciplined as a quarterback, doing exactly what he’s supposed to do on every given play.”

“When he does that, he makes great decisions and with the offensive line the way they worked today, that’s what you see: one of his best games ever,” Ryans continued. “The way he operated today was very clean football, and I’m proud of where he is. We just have to continue to stay with this every week.”

It's uncertain if Stroud has a concussion at this point, but if he does, he'll have to go through the protocol and will most likely miss their next game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.