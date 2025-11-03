Don't look now but Sean Payton and his Denver Broncos are on a six game win streak after taking care of business on the road against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The Broncos looked shaky to start the 2025 NFL regular season, as they followed up a Week 1 victory over the Tennessee Titans at home with back-to-back losses to the Indianapolis Colts and the Los Angeles Chargers. But it did not take much longer before Denver got it together, as the Broncos are now enjoying the view from the top of the AFC West division with a 7-2 record. During their current undefeated run, the Broncos beat the likes of the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. They got a scare in Week 9, with Houston hanging tough, but Denver ultimately pulled through, thanks to a huge fourth quarter.

“It is what it is. It's our record,” Payton said of the Broncos' win-loss slate through nine weeks of football in the 2025 campaign, per Zac Stevens of DNVR Broncos.

Denver found itself trailing the Texans by three points at the end of the first quarter and by five points at the half. But Payton said he didn't think anyone on the team doubted that they were going to pull off a come-from-behind victory, added Stevens, via a different post on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

Houston stretched its lead to eight points after holding the Broncos scoreless in the third period, but Denver made sure it would have the last laugh. The Broncos scored the final 11 points of the game while preventing Houston from putting any more points on the board to complete a thrilling comeback victory.

Running back RJ Harvey scored on a 27-yard touchdown catch before wide receiver Troy Franklin completed the two-point conversion try to level the score at 15-15 with over 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Denver sealed the win with Will Lutz punctuating the Broncos' six-play drive late in the game with a successful 34-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

The Broncos can further improve their stellar record in Week 10, when they face off against the struggling Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver before a Week 11 date with the reigning AFC champions Kansas City Chiefs, also at home.