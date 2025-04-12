The Detroit Lions are the new standard bearer in the NFC North. Head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have built a roster that now expects playoff runs. And the duo created this power through NFL Draft decisions.

Names like Aidan Hutchinson, Penei Sewell, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta and Amon-Ra St. Brown all arrived via the draft. Now Lions fans eagerly await who'll join them during the week of April 24-26. The Lions could even entertain trading up. Detroit also looks perfect for speedy edge rusher and first round talent Mike Green of Marshall.

But the focus isn't on who lands at No. 28 in the first round. We're looking more at three potential sleeper prospects for the back-to-back playoff contender. After all, St. Brown fell to the fourth round and has since become a Pro Bowl talent.

Who could join St. Brown as the next sleeper prospect? Here are three names to watch, starting with someone who could join St. Brown in the WR room.

Lions add towering speedster in Iowa State star

Campbell himself isn't shying from adding extra weaponry on the perimeter. He made it vocally clear “We would love to bring in more competition, particularly some youth. That would help and let them mix it up.”

All the more reason why Jayden Higgins of Iowa State shouldn't be ruled out. He's a blend of towering size at 6-foot-4, 214-pounds and blazing speed (ran the 40-yard dash in 4.47).

Higgins becomes a longer framed wideout next to St. Brown. Which additionally means a new red zone target for quarterback Jared Goff. Higgins won't have trouble with the jump ball either — not with his 39-inch vertical. Higgins brings third to fourth round value.

Lions bolster speed and blue collar attitude with Linebacker

Detroit can't ignore the defensive side for this upcoming class. Especially after watching Jayden Daniels shred this unit in the playoffs.

Carson Schwesinger of UCLA brings a mix of speed and blue collar attitude that'll win over the Motor City.

Schwesinger improves the pass coverage by arriving here. He's also equipped with the physical downhill element needed at linebacker. Furthermore, Schwesinger comes with a scrapper mindset — as he started his career as a walk on then didn't start until his final year before blossoming. Detroit embraces underdog stories — making Schwesinger perfect in rounds two or three.

Lions grab potential Dan Campbell favorite in Day 3

Now on to the final day options. There's a Southeastern Conference star who looks like a Campbell favorite.

Dan Jackson of Georgia can set the tone at safety or on special teams. He's one who wants to throw his shoulders into someone. Jackson brings a cerebral side, too, as he identifies a quarterback's release.

Jackson is lacking in the athleticism department. Hence why he's less heralded compared to his Bulldogs teammates. He also looks more like he wants to always deliver the big hit — but that leads to inconsistent tackling technique. Still, Campbell doesn't shy from bringing in aggressors. Jackson looks perfect for his culture as a late round option.