The Detroit Lions watched Kerby Joseph lead the NFL in interceptions. Now he's $86 million richer ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, thanks to a new extension.

The NFC North champions locked in the rising safety to a new deal. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed what Joseph earned on Thursday.

“The Lions and All-Pro S Kerby Joseph reached agreement on a massive new extension to make him the highest paid safety in NFL history, sources say,” Rapoport shared on X. “He gets a four-year, $86 million deal — $21.5 million per year — in contract done by agent Louis Bing. A big-time star in Detroit cashes in.”

Joseph grabbed a league-high nine interceptions for Dan Campbell and the Lions. The Lions defender stunningly got snubbed from the Pro Bowl. But now he's earning more than any NFL safety.

Kerby Joseph becoming star for Lions

The Lions are flooded with star power in the era of Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes. The duo have delivered smart draft choices that have changed the fortunes of the franchise.

Joseph arrived as a draft gem who flipped the narrative of past Lions teams. Detroit endured a rough 3-13-1 season. That came before the arrival of the Illinois defender.

The 6-foot-1, 203-pounder arrived as the 97th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. He fell to the third round and watched other safeties go higher.

Kyle Hamilton rose as the first safety taken at No. 14 to the Baltimore Ravens. Jalen Pitre came next at 37th overall to the Houston Texans. Jaquan Brisker followed among the safety group, landing 48th to the Chicago Bears. Even Bryan Cook (No. 62 to the Kansas City Chiefs) and JT Woods (Los Angeles Chargers via the 79th pick) placed higher than Joseph.

Joseph intercepted 17 total passes through three seasons and piled 80 or more tackles every year. He's a cornerstone for the Lions. And is now earning money like one.