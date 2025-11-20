The Detroit Lions enter Week 12 staring at a harsh reality. Their injury list is growing at the worst possible time. As they prepare to host the New York Giants, five star players missed practice on Wednesday. That has raised major concerns about depth, continuity, and the team’s ability to stay competitive this weekend. For a Lions squad that has battled inconsistency throughout the 2025 campaign, the timing of these setbacks could not be more challenging.

Detroit’s latest practice report paints a troubling picture. Offensive tackles Taylor Decker (shoulder) and Penei Sewell (ankle) could not see action. They are the anchors of one of the league’s best offensive lines. Cornerback Terrion Arnold remains in concussion protocol. Meanwhile, safeties Brian Branch (toe) and Kerby Joseph (knee) also did not participate.

Beyond the five absences, edge rusher Marcus Davenport and cornerback DJ Reed were limited. These further thin the defensive depth chart. Facing a Giants team dealing with its own issues, the Lions still recognize the danger of entering a game undermanned. This is especially true with foundational starters missing on offense and defense.

The broader context makes these concerns even more pressing. Detroit sits at 6–4. They sit in third place in the NFC North, behind the 7-3 Chicago Bears and 6-3-1 Green Bay Packers. For Lions fans, this has been a promising yet uneven season.

The offense ranks fourth in scoring at 29.2 points per game. That's thanks in part to a 44-point eruption against the Commanders in Week 10. Still, their flaws resurfaced in Week 11’s 16–9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Their performance showcased failed fourth-down tries and Jared Goff’s struggles under pressure.

On the flip side, the Lions’ defense has kept them afloat. They held Philadelphia to a season-low completion percentage and passer rating. Whether Detroit can maintain that level potentially without Arnold, Branch, and Joseph remains to be seen.

With injuries mounting, Week 12 becomes more than a test against the Giants. Now, this becomes a trial of Detroit’s resilience, depth, and ability to hold its playoff position.