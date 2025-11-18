The Detroit Lions have been eyeing Malcolm Rodriguez’s return for weeks, and now the timeline they hoped for is finally materializing.

Back in late October, reports indicated the linebacker was targeting a mid-November comeback after tearing his ACL on Thanksgiving last year, with the team opening his practice window and slowly ramping him back into football shape. That long rehab is now paying off at a crucial point in Detroit’s season.

Adam Schefter reported that the Lions have activated linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez from the Reserve/PUP list, clearing him to join the 53-man roster and, potentially, to suit up as soon as this week.

For a defense that’s been grinding through a physical stretch of the schedule, the move is a clear sign reinforcements are officially on the way.

Rodriguez brings starting experience, special teams value, and the kind of downhill, high-motor presence Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard love.

Before his injury, he was a tone-setter, piling up tackles, blitzing, and contributing in coverage while also being a core special teamer. Coming off an ACL plus a minor cleanup procedure that delayed his full return, the Lions don’t need him to instantly play every snap, but they do need his energy and versatility in a rotation that also features Alex Anzalone, Jack Campbell, and Derrick Barnes.

Of course, Detroit still has other issues to fix. In their Sunday night loss to the Eagles, the Lions went 0-for-5 on fourth down, tying a dubious mark that only Dan Campbell’s own 2022 Lions have matched since at least 1991.

A late defensive pass interference call on Rock Ya-Sin against A.J. Brown helped seal the 16-9 defeat, with referee Alex Kemp explaining that the flag came because Ya-Sin grabbed Brown’s arm and restricted his ability to go up for the ball.

That loss was a reminder that the margins for Detroit are still razor-thin. But getting Rodriguez back now gives the Lions another physical, experienced piece for the stretch run. If his knee holds up and the fourth-down execution normalizes, Detroit’s defense should be better equipped to close out tight games as the NFC playoff race heats up.