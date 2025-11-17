The Detroit Lions never could get anything going on Sunday night in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, losing ground in the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC after a 16-9 loss to the Eagles in prime time.

The Lions couldn't get anything going on offense for much of the night, and they failed to convert on fourth down nearly every time they started to get any momentum going. However, they were arguably robbed of one more chance to claw back into the game with a controversial pass interference call on cornerback Rock Ya-Sin that gave the Eagles a first down that effectively ended the game.

Replay showed there was in fact no interference by Ya-Sin, and the Lions should have forced a punt after the incomplete pass that would have given them the ball back with under two minutes to go and one timeout. After the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell stood by his veteran DB despite the call, via Colton Pouncey of The Athletic.

“I wouldn't tell him to do anything different,” Campbell said, per Pouncey.

Detroit held their own on defense all night, especially against the pass where they held Jalen Hurts to just 135 yards passing. Late in the fourth quarter with a 10-point deficit, Detroit even stopped a pair of “Tush Push” plays to get the Lions a free three points and cut it to a one-possession game. They nearly got one last stop needed to earn a chance to come back before the call extinguished those hopes.

Still, there's nothing to indicate that the Lions would have come back and tied or won the game. They had no success on late downs or in short yardage situations all day, and the Eagles defense dominated them all night. If the Lions got the ball back, they more than likely would not have scored based on the way the rest of the game went.

However, they still should have had a chance to complete the comeback if it weren't for that call. As it stands, Detroit is now 6-4 on the season and now trails both the 7-3 Chicago Bears and the 6-3-1 Green Bay Packers in the NFC North race.