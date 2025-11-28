The Green Bay Packers (8-3-1) converted on all three of their fourth-down attempts in a 31-24 Thanksgiving Day victory over the Detroit Lions (7-5). Those crucial plays directly resulted in touchdowns for Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs, as well as a game-clinching Wicks reception. But one of those clutch moments is a subject of controversy in the aftermath of this hard-fought divisional battle.

The Doubs TD came shortly after Green Bay ostensibly committed a false start penalty on fourth-and-1 on the Lions' two-yard line. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur visibly gestured for a timeout after the mistake was made, but the referee honored his request nonetheless. The offense avoided the setback, maintained its current field position and immediately capitalized. Love connected with his most targeted wide receiver to give the visiting squad a 17-7 lead with a little over two minutes remaining in the first half.

Green Bay still had a great chance to end the drive with points, but this was undoubtedly a significant decision. When asked about the much-discussed timeout, LaFleur offered a sly response.

“Of course, {the officials} got it right,” he told reporters before giving a telling wink, per The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov. “Yeah, I was calling timeout.”

#Packers HC Matt LaFleur on if the refs got it right by giving him a timeout instead of calling a false start: "Of course they got it right! 😜" (🎥 @NFLonFOX)pic.twitter.com/9XvrXKdOzs https://t.co/ZBZYhm8sQs — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 27, 2025

Controversy aside, the Packers still put forth an impressive effort

Article Continues Below

Like a hooligan bragging to his buddies after pulling off a caper, LaFleur could not contain his excitement. Although FOX Sports sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi said on air that the seventh-year HC was shouting for a timeout before the penalty occurred, LaFleur's comments suggest that he knows his squad was gifted a massive break.

Considering the playoff and potential NFC North implications surrounding this matchup, officials cannot afford to make such costly blunders. However, the Packers still deserve plenty of credit for securing a huge road victory at this juncture of the season.

Love was 18-of-30 passing for 234 yards and four touchdowns, Josh Jacobs rushed for an efficient 83 yards and Wicks recorded six receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Game-wrecking edge rusher Micah Parsons led the way on defense, posting two and a half sacks and three tackles for loss. Green Bay may have gotten lucky in a critical spot, but it still did an excellent job of keeping Detroit on its heels.

Rather than focusing on what was not called, Matt LaFleur and the Packers will enjoy this Turkey Day triumph and then get back to work.