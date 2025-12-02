The Lions have already made it clear how they feel about Kerby Joseph’s future. In April, Detroit rewarded its ball-hawking safety with a four-year, $86 million extension that made him the highest-paid player at his position after he led the league with nine interceptions.

For a former third-round pick who transformed the back end of Aaron Glenn’s defense, the deal was both a statement of trust and a bet that Joseph would remain a long-term cornerstone in Detroit’s secondary.

Now, the focus is on getting him back on the field without jeopardizing that future. All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph has been battling a nagging knee issue that has kept him out of the lineup, but he still intends to return this season, and the injury is not viewed as career-altering, despite outside speculation, according to multiple reports relayed by Jordan Schultz.

Joseph is expected to seek further treatment on the knee in the offseason, yet the plan is for him to suit up again in the coming weeks if his rehab continues to trend in the right direction.

For a Lions team clinging to playoff hopes after an uneven 7-5 start, Joseph’s presence is about more than name value. His range, instincts, and takeaway knack helped define Detroit’s defensive identity during its NFC North title run, and his absence has been felt in explosive plays allowed and missed opportunities for game-changing turnovers.

Article Continues Below

Getting him back, even on a managed snap count, could stabilize a secondary that has been stressed repeatedly by top-flight quarterbacks and receivers.

That need became even more urgent with the latest injury blow. Cornerback Terrion Arnold was placed on injured reserve ahead of Thursday night’s showdown with the Cowboys and is expected to miss the rest of the season while he undergoes shoulder surgery.

The second-year defensive back had already battled multiple injuries this year, and his loss further thins a corner room that now must lean on Amik Robertson, D.J. Reed, Rock Ya-Sin, and Avonte Maddox against a brutal upcoming slate of passing attacks.

In that context, Joseph’s planned return looms even larger. Detroit has already paid him like a franchise pillar. Now the Lions are hoping his knee cooperates in time for him to help salvage their season.