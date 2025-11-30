Lem Barney is alive and well despite the NFL Hall of Fame announcing his death on Nov. 29.

Barney was a cornerback and return specialist for the Detroit Lions from 1967-1977. Over the weekend, the NFL Hall of Fame sent out an email claiming that the former Lions star had died after publishing an obituary, only to follow up with a message that it was a false report.

“Based on conflicting information regarding the reported passing of Lem Barney, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is rescinding the email sent earlier today,” the Pro Football Hall of Fame said in a statement. “The Hall has not been able to confirm such news independently. Please accept our apology.”

His son Lem Barney III, spoke to Detroit Press on the matter to clear up any confusion. He had just seen his father for Thanksgiving on Nov. 27.

“[Lem III] started getting messages asking about his dad last night [Friday, November 28],” Detroit Press reporter Dave Birkett wrote on X. “He said he talked to Lem’s nurse today, had her send a selfie, heard his voice in the background. ‘He’s good … He is alive.’”

Unfortunately for the Barney's family, this was the second time a false report surfaced about the death of their patriarch.

“[Lem III] said it happened after the flood in Texas earlier this year. ‘It’s like the boy who cried wolf s*** now,’” Birkett wrote via X.

Article Continues Below

Fans shared their excitement that the report was false.

“Glad this was a false alarm! Lem Barney is alive and well. Appreciate the quick clarification from his family. Lions legend still kicking,” one fan wrote.

“One of the most embarrassing weeks in Detroit Lions history, and that’s saying a lot,” one fan wrote.

However, Birkett defended the Lions organization by telling the fan that this was not the team's wrongdoing.

“Fwiw, the Lions never confirmed this,” Birkett wrote. “There was a report earlier in the day, I reached out to them to see if they had it confirmed after hearing about the report and from people getting condolences. They said they hadn't, then the HOF put out its statement.”

The Lions face the Cowboys on Dec. 4 for Thursday Night Football.