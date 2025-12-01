After suffering an ankle injury during the Lions' Thanksgiving showdown against the Green Bay Packers, Detroit got a less-than-ideal injury update on star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Taking to social media to break down St. Brown's injury and how he's progressing heading towards Detroit's Thursday Night Football showdown against the Dallas Cowboys, ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter revealed that the star slot receiver didn't practice on Monday, which isn't great news for his availability in a short week.

“Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who sprained his ankle on Thanksgiving, did not practice today ahead of the Thursday night game against the Cowboys,” Schefter wrote.

Entering the NFL as a fourth-round pick out of USC despite a strong college career and NFL pedigree from his brother Equanimeous, St. Brown immediately found success as a rookie and has built on it since, amassing 4,851 yards over his first four seasons in the NFL before starting a four-year, $120 million extension this fall.

Just 12 games into his fifth NFL season, St. Brown was having another marquee season before his ankle injury on Thanksgiving. While he should still hit 1,000 yards with relative ease when he returns, as even with the emergence of Jameson Williams, St. Brown remains Detroit's top option, any extended absence will unquestionably hurt the Lions down the stretch. With the Chicago Bears holding the top spot in the NFC North and the Green Bay Packers always a pesky performer, the Lions will be fighting tooth and nail for a spot in the playoffs next year, and St. Brown will be a key part of that plan, be that in Week 14, 15, or later when he returns.