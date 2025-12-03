The Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions have a pivotal Thursday Night Football game coming up, and both teams have injuries to some key players on their team. Some of the players are long shots to play, while others have a chance to suit up, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Star Lions safety Kerby Joseph, who is fighting through a tough knee injury, is a long shot for this week but is hopeful to potentially return next week. He plans to play again this season,” Fowler wrote. Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) also is a long shot, but as coach Dan Campbell said about St. Brown's toughness, ‘If he can play, he'll play.'

“Safety Brian Branch (shoulder) has a chance to play, depending how Wednesday goes. Right tackle Penei Sewell's status (shoulder) is still up in the air after not practicing Tuesday. Same for left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder), though I expect him to go.”

For the Cowboys, Jadeveon Clowney is dealing with a hamstring injury, but he did not practice the last two days. He is set to test out the hamstring before the game, and depending on how it goes, he could play. Trevon Diggs is still dealing with a concussion, and he is not expected to be activated as he is still working to get back in shape.

There's no doubt that the Lions are dealing with more injuries than the Cowboys, and they are to most of their important players on the team.

This will be a big matchup for both teams, as they fight to stay alive in the playoff race. The Cowboys got a big win against the Kansas City Chiefs last week, and they still have a shot of snatching the division if the Philadelphia Eagles continue to fall.

As for the Lions, they lost against the Green Bay Packers last week, and their playoff chances are hanging on by a thread after every defeat.