The Detroit Lions have not been the powerhouse that many were expecting to see this season. After finishing 15-2 in the regular season a year ago, the Lions were eliminated in the playoffs by the upstart Washington Commanders, largely because injuries diminished the defense.

This year's team appeared to have the talent to steamroll opponents, but the loss of coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn to head coaching positions with the Chicago Bears and New York Jets, respectively, have taken away quite a bit of the focus. The Lions come into this game with a 7-5 record and that means they are on the outside of the playoff structure.

The Cowboys are also trying to fight their way into the postseason, and they appear to be more of a threat than they were early in the season. They have won three games in a row to improve their record to 6-5-1, and two of those victories were over the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Dak Prescott has shown the ability to make big plays when the game is on the line, and that has given head coach Brian Schottenheimer's team a sense of confidence that was missing from this team for several seasons.

Both teams are fighting to have a chance at making the playoffs, and that should make for a hard-hitting and competitive prime time battle.

Jared Goff will throw for 250-plus yards and 2 TDs

Normally, this would be a fairly predictable milestone for the Lions quarterback to reach in most games. However, top wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has suffered an ankle injury and is probably not going to play. Even if he can get cleared by the medical staff to get into the lineup, he is not going to be close to his best, and that is a big blow for the Lions offense.

However, Jameson Williams is one of the best No. 2 receivers in the league and he has dynamic speed that will challenge the Cowboys' vulnerable secondary. Williams has caught 38 passes for 706 yards and 6 touchdowns with a long of 64 yards. He has been on the receiving end of 32 passes that have resulted in first downs. His ability to run by defensive backs gives the Lions a significant big-play threat that the Cowboys are going to have a hard time slowing down.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs and backup wideout Kalif Raymond are also likely targets for Goff.

The quarterback will need to get off to a solid start in this game because the Cowboys are capable on the offensive end. Goff has completed 264 of 378 passes for 3,025 yards with 25 TD passes and 5 interceptions. Goff is not a threat to run with the ball, but he can buy time in the pocket and that will give his receivers a chance to get open and make key plays.

Combination of Pickens and Lamb will combine for 3 TD receptions

Article Continues Below

George Pickens has turned out to be a great fit for the Cowboys, and he has moved into the role of Prescott's top receiver. Lamb still has a ton of ability and the quickness to make explosive plays, but he has been troubled by drops this season.

Pickens has caught 73 of 105 targets from Prescott this season and he has 1,142 receiving yards along with 8 touchdowns. When the Cowboys give Prescott enough time, Pickens has been relatively unstoppable when running crossing patterns. The receiver knows that if he can get a half-step ahead of the defensive back, Prescott will hit him in stride and a big play is likely.

Lamb may not be thrilled about moving into the No. 2 role for the Cowboys, but the team is playing better and he is willing to do what he can to help the team. He has caught 51-744-3 and it seems likely that his TD total is going to improve during the Cowboys' last 5 games of the season.

With Pickens and Lamb taking up most of the defense's attention, tight end Jake Ferguson should be prepared for a big game. He has caught 70-496-7 and 25 of his receptions have resulted in first downs.

Aidan Hutchinson will have 2.0 sacks and the Lions D will make the key plays

It will be hard for either defense to shut the opposing quarterback down. The Lions have had injuries on defense, but they are buoyed by the play of edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

The former Michigan star is a threat to get to the quarterback at the biggest moments. He has a team-leading 8.5 sacks along with 33 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2 passes batted down, 4 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery.

Hutchinson has the ability to take over when the game is on the line. He gets support from linebackers Jack Campbell and Alex Anzalone. Campbell has a team-leading 117 tackles and 4 sacks, while Anzalone has 72 tackles, 5 tackles for loss and 8 pass plays broken up.

Look for the Lions to emerge victorious in this matchup by a 34-31 margin