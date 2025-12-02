The Detroit Lions already know Amon-Ra St. Brown’s ankle issue is not considered a long-term problem, but that doesn’t mean he’s a lock for Thursday. After leaving the Thanksgiving loss to the Green Bay Packers with a sprained ankle and being ruled out early, head coach Dan Campbell indicated the expectation was more “a week or two” on the shelf rather than anything season-threatening.

Even so, the timing of the injury could force Detroit to navigate a massive NFC showdown without its top receiver.

For the second straight day, St. Brown did not participate in practice as he rehabs the ankle he hurt on Thanksgiving, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. That absence on a short week is exactly what the Lions did not want to see heading into Thursday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys.

St. Brown himself did not sugarcoat where things stand. Speaking with reporters, he admitted that his status is genuinely uncertain heading into Week 14. “I’m not sure right now, if I’m being honest.

It’s still up in the air,” he said, via Jeremy Reisman. “I’ma try to be out there for the guys, for my teammates, but I couldn’t answer that question right now.” It is the kind of answer that underscores both his competitiveness and how tricky the turnaround is after getting rolled up on just days earlier.

Before the injury, St. Brown was once again performing like one of the league’s premier receivers, piling up 75 catches for 884 yards and nine touchdowns through 12 games.

His ability to win from the slot, convert third downs, and serve as Jared Goff’s security blanket is central to Ben Johnson’s offense. If he cannot go, Jameson Williams and the rest of Detroit’s receiving corps will have to shoulder a much bigger load in a game with serious playoff implications.

Earlier in the week, St. Brown already missed the Lions’ first practice ahead of the Cowboys matchup, another sign that the team may need to prioritize the bigger picture over one prime-time stage.

With the Bears pushing atop the NFC North and the Packers still lurking, Detroit will have to balance urgency with caution. Whether St. Brown can convince the training staff he is ready by Thursday could go a long way in determining how the Lions look in Dallas, and how they position themselves for the stretch run.