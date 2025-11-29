Longtime Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow shocked fans with his sudden retirement in the 2025 offseason. The former captain has since returned to the team within months of hanging up his cleats, but he will not see the field at all in the 2025 season.

Although Ragnow announced his return after five months of retirement, the Lions have already confirmed he will not rejoin their active roster. The team reported that the 29-year-old failed his physical due to a Grade 3 hamstring strain.

“Frank Ragnow reported to our facility yesterday and went through the normal process of meetings,” the social media statement read. “Unfortunately, during the routine meeting with our medical team, Frank failed his physical.

“The medical exam revealed a Grade 3 hamstring strain that will keep him from participating for the remainder of the regular season. For that reason, Frank will not be rejoining the Lions. Frank has always been a team-first guy and is a true warrior. He will forever be a Lion.”

Statement from the Detroit Lions pic.twitter.com/0qHJXzg35t — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 29, 2025

Article Continues Below

Neither Ragnow nor the Lions indicated whether the center would attempt to rejoin the team in 2026. Ragnow still had two years remaining on his four-year, $54 million deal when he abruptly decided to call it quits.

Ragnow's attempted return came around the same time that the Lions ruled center Graham Glasgow out for Week 13 with a knee injury. Glasgow will be the second starter to miss the game, with guard Christian Mahogany already on injured reserve.

Without Ragnow, veteran Trystan Colon received his third start of the season. Second-year undrafted free agent Michael Niese is the only reserve interior lineman on the active roster, with the team elevating Kingsley Eguakun from the practice squad for Week 13.

Ragnow made four Pro Bowls and received three All-Pro nods in his seven-year career, all with the Lions. He was a staple of the elite unit that Detroit developed under Dan Campbell, which became arguably the best offensive line in the NFL.