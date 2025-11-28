The Detroit Lions have been fighting an uphill battle this season. While they were expected to repeat as NFC North champions and have a great chance to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. the Lions have lacked the fire power they had a year ago. After losing to the Green Bay Packers 31-24 at home on Thanksgiving Day, the Lions have fallen to 7-5 and third place in the NFC North.

Jamo on stepping up with Saint injured, and the 4th down incompletion: "I dropped it. I catch that, we get a first down, we don't have to kick a field goal, maybe we get 7 instead of 3, so I was just beating myself up on a big play.” pic.twitter.com/v6Jr5MqTuZ — 97.1 The Ticket: (@971theticketxyt) November 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Lions had hoped to even the season series against the Packers because they fell in the season opener at Green Bay. The Lions suffered a huge blow when star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown went down with a left ankle injury in the first quarter. St. Brown could not return fromt the injury. Speedy wideout Jameson Williams attempted to make up for St. Brown's absence, but a key dropped pass in the fourth quarter hurt the Lions badly.

The receivers did not make any excuses after the game. “I dropped it,” Williams said after the game. “I catch that, we get a first down, we don't have to kick a field goal, maybe we get 7 instead of 3, so I was just beating myself up on a big play.”

Article Continues Below

Williams had productive game despite his key drop

The Lions were forced to play catch-up football from the start, but it was a major challenge since the Packers defense put so much pressure on Detroit quarterback Jared Goff. Packers pass rusher Micah Parsons was on fire throughout much of the game as he recorded 8 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Williams tried to make up for the loss of St. Brown as he was targeted 10 times by Goff and he caught 7 passes for 144 yards and 1 touchdown with a long reception of 44 yards. Backup wide receiver Tom Kennedy hoped to step in for St. Brown and he caught 4 passes for 36 yards.