The Detroit Lions were not able to overcome the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving, and one of the reasons was that they didn't have their star playmaker on the field for most of the game. Amon-Ra St. Brown suffered an injury during the game and was ruled out, and the Lions now know what he's dealing with, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown is believed to have suffered a low ankle sprain Sunday, sources say, and while he continues to be evaluated, it’s good news so far on his chances for returning sooner than later. Detroit plays just one game in the next 16 days: Dec. 4 against Dallas,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

That should give St. Brown enough time to recover, but it's not certain if he'll be ready by the time they face the Cowboys. If not, the Lions still have talent on offense to get the job done; the only thing is that it will be a little harder to get the job done. The Lions are already without Sam LaPorta, and it sounds like he won't be coming back this season.

For now, the Lions will have to rely on Jameson Williams, who stepped up in a big way against the Packers. He did have one crucial drop on fourth down, and he took accountability after the game.

“I dropped it,” Williams said. “I catch that, we get a first down, we don't have to kick a field goal, maybe we get 7 instead of 3, so I was just beating myself up on a big play.”

The Lions know that it's now or never because after their loss, the chances of making the playoffs have dropped. They will have to win for the rest of the season, while also hoping that they get some help from other teams.