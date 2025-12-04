The Detroit Lions might still be smarting after losing on Thanksgiving. Detroit is 7-5 on the season and looking to take take out their anger on Dallas on Thursday Night Football. Thankfully the Lions are expected to have get healthy on the offensive line before this huge NFC showdown.

Lions right tackle Penei Sewell, who is dealing with a shoulder injury, is expected to play against the Cowboys per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Sewell is not the only injured Lions offensive lineman who will suit up on Thursday.

The Lions will also have left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) and center Graham Glasgow (knee) available against the Cowboys.

Sewell and Decker did not practice on Tuesday, but were limited participants on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Glasgow was a limited participant for the entire week.

Meanwhile, the situation is more mysterious for Amon-Ra St. Brown.

The superstar wide receiver did not practice at all this week after picking up an ankle injury on Thanksgiving.

Article Continues Below

ESPN's Adam Schefter gave an incredibly vague update on St. Brown just hours before kickoff.

“Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown did not practice this week due to his ankle sprain and a return next week was considered the more ‘realistic expectation', per source. But the team also knows St. Brown is one of the NFL’s toughest players, and if anyone can come back sooner, it’s him,” Schefter reported.

As it stands, St. Brown appears to be a complete game-time decision for Detroit.

The atmosphere may be electric inside Ford Field on Thursday night. Both Dallas and Detroit are on the outside of the NFC playoff picture, and a win would be huge for either team. Meanwhile, the loser may not be technically eliminated. But they would be left with zero margin for error down the stretch.

This could be one of the best Thursday Night Football games of the year because there is so much on the line for both teams.

Lions vs. Cowboys kicks off at 8:15PM ET on Thursday.