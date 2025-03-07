Mar 7, 2025 at 11:18 AM ET

The Detroit Lions had an impressive 2024 season. Detroit logged multiple franchise firsts, winning 15 games in the regular season and securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. Unfortunately, it all came to an end in the Divisional Round against the Commanders. Now the Lions must upgrade the roster and try again in 2025.

The Lions got an early start to the offseason by extending an important defensive player.

Detroit has agreed to a three-year, $25.5 million contract extension with linebacker Derrick Barnes, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The contract includes $16 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Barnes missed the majority of the 2024 regular season after suffering a torn PCL and MCL in Week 3 against the Cardinals.

Barnes plays an important role in Detroit's defense, operating as a hybrid edge rusher and off-ball linebacker. The Lions love to run their base defense on first and second downs, which makes a player like Barnes incredibly valuable.

Barnes' biggest claim to fame in Detroit was his victory-sealing interception against the Buccaneers during the 2023 Divisional Round.

Now Barnes is guaranteed to play his best years in the NFL with the Lions.

Lions have now extended four players from their 2021 NFL Draft class

Lions general manager Brad Holmes deserves a lot of respect for the impressive rebuild he's pulled off in Detroit.

Holmes came to Detroit during the 2021 NFL offseason, the same hiring cycle as head coach Dan Campbell. Holmes got right to work building the Campbell-era Lions, adding multiple core players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Detroit has benefitted from several of the picks made during that draft hitting. In fact, Barnes' extension makes him the fourth player from the 2021 draft class who the Lions have signed to a long-term extension.

The Lions extended WR Amon-Ra St. Brown to a four-year, $120 million contract shortly before the 2024 NFL Draft. This may be the most important hit of all because the Lions swiped up St. Brown in the fourth round.

On the same day, Detroit also extended tackle Penei Sewell on a four-year, $112 million extension. The Lions picked Sewell with their first-round pick in 2021.

Finally, during the 2024 season, the Lions signed DT Alim McNeill to a four-year, $97 million extension.

There are two remaining players from that draft class, Ifeatu Melifonwu and Levi Onwuzurike, who could realistically be extended by the Lions this offseason.

The 2021 draft class for Detroit may be one of the team's best hauls in franchise history.