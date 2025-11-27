On Thursday afternoon, the Detroit Lions hit the field for an afternoon Thanksgiving game at home against the divisional rival Green Bay Packers. It was a huge game for both teams, each of whom is jockeying for position in the vaunted NFC North in anticipation of the Chicago Bears' expected dropoff down the stretch of this season.

The Lions got off to a rough start to this game, finding themselves on the trailing end of the scoreboard at halftime, and were hoping to ease their minds with a performance from Jack White at the break.

Little did they know that Detroit native and legendary rapper Eminem would also be making an appearance at halftime, sending the crowd into a frenzy when he rose up onto the stage.

Eminem appeared to rally the troops at one point in the second half, as Detroit ultimately ended up pulling to within three, but unfortunately for them, the Packers continued to have answers, with Jordan Love consistently finding open targets down the field to help keep the Lions at bay.

Overall, regular season games don't get much bigger than the one between the Packers and Lions on Thanksgiving. Both teams would love to host a playoff game this year as opposed to having to start out on the road, and it's very possible that the winner of the matchup could be in the driver's seat in the division.

Perhaps Eminem also stopped by the locker room to give the team a pep talk at halftime.