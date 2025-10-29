The Detroit Lions are looking good coming off their bye week. Detroit is 5-2 heading into Week 9 and in a close fight with Green Bay in the NFC North division standings. The Lions have a chance to get another important win this weekend, facing off against a division rival led by a familiar face.

Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson joked a little bit when talking about facing Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy for the first time on Sunday.

“It's gonna be fun,” Hutchinson said on Tuesday, per WXYZ Detroit's Brad Galli. “I texted him when we got drafted, telling him I'll roll off a little bit on the end and not try to… you know.”

Hutchinson and McCarthy were teammates at the University of Michigan during the 2021 season. That means he's familiar both to Hutchinson and most Lions fans.

McCarthy has missed several weeks with a high ankle injury. But he will be forced back into action after backup Carson Wentz announced he'll have season-ending shoulder surgery.

The second-year quarterback has 301 passing yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions through just two games this season.

But Hutchinson won't take it easy on McCarthy, partly because he knows what he's capable of at his best.

“I'm super excited,” Hutch added. “He's a great competitor, great player, and I'm looking forward to it.”

Will Detroit's depleted defense hold up against J.J. McCarthy?

Article Continues Below

Detroit's defense may ultimately be happy to face McCarthy in Week 9 instead of Wentz.

McCarthy has yet to play a complete game of good football in the NFL. It would be accurate to describe him as a rookie despite being in his second season.

That is music to the ears of Lions' DC Kelvin Sheppard, who is piloting a battered defense after just seven games.

The Lions played without all of their starting secondary players in Week 7, but they could be looking much better on Sunday.

Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph should be back. Meanwhile, Terrion Arnold, Rock Ya-Sin, and Avonte Maddox all have a chance to play as well.

If Detroit's defense is for real, they should have no problem shutting down a McCarthy-led Minnesota offense and cruising to a win.

Lions vs. Vikings kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.