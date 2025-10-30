Fantasy football is a game of skill that also requires a little luck. For the most part, fantasy managers utilize the players they drafted and hope those players live up to their expectations. Drafting solid running backs and wide receivers is crucial to a team's success. But the quarterback position is viewed with less importance on draft day.

That is because the difference between QB6 and QB12 is normally only a couple of points per game. Yet, you can draft the 12th quarterback several rounds later. Whereas the point differential between a low-end RB1 and waiting a few rounds could be gigantic.

That generally leaves thousands of fantasy football managers to stream quarterbacks. Well, I am here to help. Let's dive into the NFL Week 9 quarterbacks you can stream and others you should avoid.

Start Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears starting quarterback Caleb Williams has been Jekyll and Hyde this season. He has three top-10 weekly fantasy finishes, with 37 points in Week 3 being his high-water mark. But Williams has also put up a couple of duds, including a four-point effort against the New Orleans Saints two weeks ago.

But I am here to tell you that he will garner another strong performance this week.

Chicago faces a hapless Cincinnati Bengals defense. That same defense that allowed Justin Fields to look like an All-Pro last week, as the New York Jets scored 39 points. On the season, the Bengals have allowed the seventh most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.

Some people may push back, pointing at his 11-point effort against the Baltimore Ravens last week. Entering Week 8, the Ravens had been bludgeoned by quarterbacks. But as I pointed out in last week's column when I suggested benching Williams, it was also the first time all season that the Ravens had all 11 starters on defense. They were also playing for their season, at home.

But another reason to really like Williams here is the line of the game. The Bears are a 3-point favorite at Cincinnati. Joe Flacco has provided stability on offense, allowing Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to flourish once again. The over/under of this game is 50.5 points. So, there will be plenty of scoring.

This is all more than reason enough to insert Williams into your lineup.

Play Jared Goff

Detroit Lions signal-caller Jared Goff might be the most disrespected quarterback in fantasy football.

He is having another phenomenal season, having tossed 15 touchdowns to just three interceptions. That puts him on pace for 35 TD's this year, to go with 3,800 yards. But his home/road splits have been well documented.

When the Lions are at home on that turf, the offense seems unstoppable.

This week, they face a middling Minnesota Vikings secondary, allowing the 19th most fantasy points to quarterbacks. But the last two weeks, we have watched Jalen Hurts get right against them, and Justin Herbert walk through their defense.

JJ McCarthy is expected to start after Carson Wentz was placed on injured reserve. Do you remember what McCarthy and that offense looked like before? Now, they are on the road against a suddenly healthier defense in a game they are near double-digit underdogs. This game could get ugly.

Goff may not do much in the second half. But I look for at least two scores in the first half as the Lions break the game open.

Sit Jordan Love

Last week, I suggested you stream and start Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love. Gone are the days that I will fall for the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense is great narrative. Love had a monster game, particularly in the second half, leading the Packers to victory.

This week, they are massive 14.5 point favorites at home against the Carolina Panthers. Yet, I am warning you not to play Love this week.

The Panthers are not a good football team. Yeah, I know they won four straight earlier this year. But c'mon man.

However, the one unit that has played exceptionally well this year is their secondary. They are giving up the 22nd most fantasy points to QBs this year. To be fair, part of that is because Panthers' games have limited possessions.

They run the football so regularly, killing the clock. But that is also something that the Packers will look to do once they build a lead. The game script for this matchup does not favor Love having a big game.

You can find better streaming options.

Bench Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been brilliant this year. He is tied for the league-lead with 17 passing touchdowns, to go with just two interceptions. That includes three top-5 fantasy finishes.

Keep in mind, the Rams have also had their bye week.

But in Week 9, he will face a surprisingly decent New Orleans Saints pass defense. They are in the middle of the pack against quarterbacks. With Tyler Shough being announced as the starter, he may inject a little juice into this offense.

The Rams still want to run the football, and are even giving Blake Corum some run this year. Los Angeles is a heavy favorite at home, so the game script also likely works against Stafford balling out.

Not only am I sitting Stafford this week, I am moving on entirely. His schedule does not line up well to stream or play anytime soon.