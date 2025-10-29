The NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 4. Every fan thinks that there are no-brainer moves that their favorite teams should make. Unfortunately, the NFL trade deadline isn't like the NBA trade deadline, and the days and hours leading up to deadline day are often relatively quiet. Superstar trades, in particular, are pretty rare. There are some blockbuster deals that make sense for both teams on paper, but in reality, teams will be hesitant to pull the trigger. So, check out the gallery to see what blockbuster deals should happen that are looking more and more unlikely to actually come to fruition?

49ers could get a new superstar edge rusher

San Francisco 49ers receive: Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders receive: 2026 first-round pick, 2026 fourth-round pick, 2027 second-round pick

The San Francisco 49ers have been ravaged by injuries this season and in years past. They desperately need reinforcements, especially because they won't be able to overcome these injuries with wins forever. The most devastating injury this season was Nick Bosa's torn ACL. The edge rusher is one of the best players in the league.

He was particularly important to the 49ers because they lost a ton of defensive talent to free agency during the offseason. Despite the massive offseason spending deficit and continuous battle against injuries, the 49ers are still in a good place in the NFC West. The team is 5-3, but they are vulnerable to falling down the standings if they don't make a big move, particularly one to replace Bosa's sack production.

Bosa has an 18.5-sack season and a Defensive Player of the Year award to his name. One of the only edge rushers who is mentioned in conversations with Bosa from a talent perspective is Maxx Crosby. The Las Vegas Raiders star has long been mentioned as a trade candidate, and the Raiders have been one of the worst teams in the NFL this year.

However, the Raiders have been hesitant to be true trade deadline sellers, and they've particularly scoffed at Crosby trade proposals in the past. While flawed, the Raiders do have a lot of young pieces to build around, so they might hold onto Crosby this go-around, especially if multiple firsts aren't involved.

Lions should pair Aidan Hutchinson with a pass-rushing partner

Detroit Lions receive: Trey Hendrickson

Cincinnati Bengals receive: 2026 third-round pick, 2026 sixth-round pick, 2027 fifth-round pick

Trey Hendrickson has been a trade candidate ever since the offseason. After leading the league with 17.5 sacks last year, the Cincinnati Bengals allowed him to pursue a trade, largely because the team refuses to pay their own players, and Hendrickson's contract is complete after this season.

A trade partner was never found, though. Hendrickson's name has been brought up again on the trading block now that the Bengals are struggling, but he may again end up without a new home. Hendrickson hasn't been as dominant this season as he was last year, so if teams were unwilling to give up a haul for him in the offseason, they may really be hesitant to do so now.

Article Continues Below

Hendrickson would make for a good pass-rushing partner opposite Aidan Hutchinson, who just agreed to a $180 million contract extension. While Hendrickson led the league in sacks last year, the Detroit Lions star was on pace to do so before suffering a season-ending injury. Hutchinson's injury derailed the Lions' championship hopes, as they lacked both a defensive star and much-needed depth on the edge.

A trade for Hendrickson would bring in not just another defensive body for insurance, but another true superstar. The Lions' defense would then be just as scary as their offense is. A Hendrickson trade may never happen if the Bengals don't lower their asking price, though.

Matthew Stafford could use another option to throw to

Los Angeles Rams receive: Jakobi Meyers

Las Vegas Raiders receive: 2026 fourth-round pick

Crosby isn't the only Raider who has been involved in trade rumors. Jakobi Meyers requested a trade in the offseason, but Las Vegas ultimately decided to deny it. Meyers is again potentially on the trading block, but reports suggest that the Raiders won't get rid of him unless they are blown away by an offer.

Meyers is good, but he isn't great, so the draft pick haul the Raiders are expecting may never be offered. Therefore, Meyers could very well be sticking with his team after the trade deadline. He would make sense on the Los Angeles Rams' roster, though. Matthew Stafford is still going strong, and the team has arguably the best receiver duo in the NFL.

Of course, it is Puka Nacua and Davante Adams who form the tandem. While they are great together, Stafford doesn't really have anybody else to throw to. Running back Kyren Williams is third on the team in receptions, and Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington have just 16 combined catches this season.

Bad defenses won't have the firepower to stop Nacua and Adams, but good defenses will be able to focus on those two and easily neutralize the rest of the offense. A third great receiver would be too much for any defense to handle, though.