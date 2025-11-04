Dan Campbell knows his offensive line is suddenly a concern after starting left guard Christian Mahogany suffered a severe leg injury during his team's Week 9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. As a result, the Detroit Lions have been forced to seek a potential long-term replacement ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline.

After Mahogany was carted off the field, the Lions ended the game with former undrafted free agent Kayode Awosika in his place. Awosika performed well in his limited opportunity, but Detroit is still looking for a more proven replacement.

When asked if the Lions have sourced the offensive line trade market, Campbell admitted that they have “looked there, for sure,” on the Costa & Jansen with Heather radio show, via team reporter Jeremy Reisman.

Detroit has already confirmed that Mahogany will be out for a “while” with a broken ankle bone. While the team hopes to have him back by the end of December, it is currently preparing for Awosika to start against the Washington Commanders in Week 10.

The Lions selected Miles Frazier in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft for this specific reason. They hoped that Frazier, who was billed as a boom-or-bust prospect, would be ready to play a backup role, but he has been a healthy scratch for most of his rookie season thus far.

Lions' offensive line concerns with Christian Mahogany injury

While the Lions were once known for having the most dominant and consistent offensive line in the NFL, they are struggling with health in 2025.

Detroit initially faced adversity up front in the 2025 offseason, when star center Frank Ragnow retired and guard Kevin Zeitler signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency. The Lions subsequently selected Tate Ratlege and Frazier in the ensuing draft, while expecting Mahogany to make a second-year leap.

The unit has been better than expected thus far, but is struggling to stay on the field at the season's midway point. Tackles Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker have been on the injury report all season long, while veteran backups Giovanni Manu, Justin Herron and Jamarco Jones have spent the entire season on injured reserve.

Sewell and Decker have played through their injuries all season, but a potential absence could tear the sturdy offensive line apart at the seams. The Lions were staying afloat despite their interior offensive line concerns in the preseason, but now figure to need a trade to avoid implosion.