Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs didn’t just dress up for Halloween; he went full method. Gibbs and girlfriend Nicole Anderson pulled up as Neytiri and Jake Sully from Avatar, committing with head-to-toe blue body paint, braids, and movie-level details. The photos blew up across social, with outlets amplifying the couple’s look after a team party. If we’re handing out a “Best Costume” belt, the Lions’ speedster has a case.

Jahmyr Gibbs and his girlfriend Nicole dressed up as Neytiri and Jake Sully from Avatar for Halloween 🔥 pic.twitter.com/80FTWJOPBF — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) October 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

What makes the whole thing even better is the range. Earlier in the week, Gibbs also rocked a Jeff Hardy tribute, face paint, arm sleeves, the whole Team Extreme vibe, and it made the WWE legend an instant fan. “Move over, Lamar Jackson,” TMZ teased as Jeff Hardy called Gibbs his new favorite NFL player after seeing the getup.

“The attention to detail is incredible. You can tell they actually know WWE history and not just copying random costumes,” one fan said after watching them pull off the Jeff Hardy look.

Jahmyr Gibbs dressing up as Jeff Hardy with his GF as Lita has won the NFL Halloween contest Everybody else is competing for 2ndpic.twitter.com/yPcx85nRb7 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 29, 2025

Another fan had this to say, “Lmaoo Jahmyr and his GF just slayed Halloween. The chemistry in that costume alone deserves a touchdown.”

With the way he performed in his last outing before Halloween, Gibbs deserves to dress up and have fun. Detroit Lions fans watched Gibbs bulldoze the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

He ripped off 17 carries for 136 yards and two touchdowns, including a back-breaking 78-yard dash, and added three catches for 82 yards in a 24–9 win, via the ESPN Box Score. That’s 218 yards of total offense and the kind of primetime statement that lets you paint yourself blue a few days later and grin about it.

Anderson deserves props, too. She matched Gibbs’ commitment as Neytiri, and their coordinated looks helped the photos pop. It’s become something of a seasonal tradition for the couple to go big on Halloween, and this year’s execution, from the accessories to the makeup, is why they trended.

Put it together, and Gibbs is quietly building a brand that resonates beyond the box score. If you’re keeping score at home: elite production on the field, elite commitment off it. Halloween winner? Feels like it.