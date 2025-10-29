The Detroit Lions are in a good position to get back in the playoffs in 2025. Detroit is 5-2 coming out of their bye week and face a fairly winnable game against Minnesota in Week 9. But this game will not be a cake walk just because Detroit is favored to win.

Just like last season, the Lions have already suffered several important injuries on defense. Defensive backs D.J. Reed, Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and Khalil Dorsey are already on injured reserve. Meanwhile, Terrion Arnold, Kerby Joseph, Rock Ya-Sin, and Avonte Maddox are all banged up but still have a chance to play on Sunday.

The Lions thrived on defense without those players in Week 7, but it feels risky to ask their depleted secondary to hold opponents to nine points week after week.

That may be Detroit's weakness, but they still have plenty of strengths they can lean on to compensate for their shortcomings. And in an important divisional game, the Lions would be wise to lean on their best players to make tons of big plays.

Which Lions player will be most important in Week 9? And if he plays well, will it be enough to lift the Lions over the Vikings?

Below we will explore Detroit's X-factor that they need to exploit to get a huge divisional win over Minnesota.

Lions need to lean on Aidan Hutchinson to disrupt Vikings passing game

Detroit's secondary may be an issue, but their defensive line has been playing great in 2025.

Aidan Hutchinson is the best of the bunch, and the Lions rewarded him with a massive contract extension on Wednesday. That should give Hutch plenty of motivation (not that he needs it) to have a big game in Week 9.

Hutchinson is not having as explosive a season as he did in 2024. But make no mistake, he is still one of the best edge rushers in the NFL.

Hutch has six sacks and four forced fumbles through seven games to start the season. It's not all that different from last year, where he had seven-and-a-half sacks and one forced fumble in just five games.

When Hutchinson has a good game, the Lions almost always come out on top.

In fact, Detroit's Week 6 loss against Kansas City was the only game this season where Hutchinson had a sack and the Lions did not win.

It may not be as simple as getting Hutchinson a sack to beat the Vikings. But if the Lions can at least abuse the advantage Hutchinson gives them, I think they will be just fine.

That could come in a few different ways.

Hutchinson could simply play out of his mind and make several huge plays that tilt the balance in Detroit's favor. Or the Lions could use Hutchinson as a decoy, drawing attention towards him while other player collapse the pocket.

Either way, how Detroit chooses to deploy Hutchinson could make all the difference against Minnesota.

Hutchinson's job could be easier with J.J. McCarthy likely starting in Week 9

One factor could make it even easier for Hutchinson to have a big game in Week 9.

The Vikings are expected to start second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy against the Lions. This may not be what Minnesota would prefer to do, but their hand has been forced.

Veteran QB Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending shoulder injury and can no longer keep the seat warm for McCarthy.

J.J. has only played in two games so far this season, and it did not look good. McCarthy logged 301 passing yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in his two starts. He had one magical quarter against the Bears, but everything else was a bit of a mess.

It is fair to say that going up against McCarthy right now is like playing a rookie quarterback.

This all bodes well for Hutchinson, who should know McCarthy well after being his teammate at Michigan for the 2021 season.

Minnesota's offensive line is also slightly compromised ahead of Week 9, another factor that goes in Detroit's favor.

Vikings tackles Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill are both battling injuries. Even if they both play, they may not be at 100%.

And the proof is in the pudding. Minnesota has allowed 28 sacks through their first seven games. That is the third most in the NFL, which looks even worse when considering the only teams above Minnesota played one additional game.

Theoretically, the Vikings could limit this problem by frequently running the football. But if they fall behind early against Detroit's electric offense, they'll have no choice but to pass the ball early and often.

It could only take one or two big plays for Hutchinson to get hot on Sunday. And if that happens, it could be game over for Minnesota.