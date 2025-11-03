Week 9 was a week for upsets in the NFL, as a few favorites dropped their second games of the season. While it wasn’t a high-scoring week, there was at least one shootout matchup that saw both teams put up 40 points. Check out ClutchPoints’ Week 10 NFL Power Rankings to see where your team lands.

1. Los Angeles Rams (+1)

It was smooth sailing for the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, as their win over the New Orleans Saints bumped them up into the top spot in ClutchPoints’ Week 10 NFL Power Rankings.

Matthew Stafford threw for four touchdowns, two of which went to Davante Adams, and Puka Nacua also found the end zone in his return from an ankle injury, catching seven passes for 95 yards. Nacua left with a rib injury and was held out in the second half with the game in hand, as it looks to be a non-serious injury moving forward.

It was a full-fledged showing for the Buffalo Bills offense, as Josh Allen, James Cook, and Dalton Kincaid all looked impressive in their huge win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Allen threw for 273 yards, Cook rushed for 114, and Kincaid caught Allen’s lone passing TD on his way to 101 receiving yards.

Sunday’s win was Allen’s 47th career game with a pass and rush TD, an incredible mark for someone who continues to be one of the league’s best at what he does. This win for Buffalo helped them keep pace with the New England Patriots, who also won their Week 9 matchup.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (-2)

Week 9 just wasn’t in the cards for the Chiefs, as their offense wasn’t able to string together enough consistent plays to threaten the Bills. Patrick Mahomes completed fewer than 50 percent of his passes and threw an interception (with no TDs), and the offense as a whole was like a stick in the mud, not able to do anything.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (bye week)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enjoyed a bye in Week 10, one that will hopefully help Bucky Irving get healthy again. Irving has been out since Week 5 with foot and shoulder injuries, and welcoming him back would be a much-needed jolt for the Tampa Bay offense.

5. Indianapolis Colts (-2)

The Indianapolis Colts decided to make Week 9 their game to come back down to Earth, as they struggled mightily against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The offense put up 13 points in the fourth quarter but didn’t have enough time to make the full comeback, dropping only their second game of the year in nine weeks.

6. Seattle Seahawks (+3)

It was quite the night for Sam Darnold on Sunday Night Football, as his four, first-half touchdowns helped the Seattle Seahawks jump out a commanding lead over the Washington Commanders that they never gave up.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba continues to pace the NFL in receiving yards as Darnold’s favorite target, and the pass rush made it tough for the WAS offense to string anything together on primetime.

7. New England Patriots (+3)

It was an unbalanced offensive attack for the Patriots, but a third-quarter field goal was enough to earn their seventh win of the year. Drake Maye found DeMario Douglas and Stefon Diggs for touchdowns, Douglas produced his first career 100-yard game, and TreVeyon Henderson stepped into the starting role and racked up 87 yards on 18 touches in the win.

8. Philadelphia Eagles (bye week)

Week 9 is the bye week for the Philadelphia Eagles, which comes at a good time to help the offense heal up. With a Monday Night Football matchup with the Green Bay Packers on deck for Week 10, they will need all the help they can get next week.

Week 9 marked the first home loss of the year for the Detroit Lions, as they fell to the Minnesota Vikings, 27-24. Jared Goff threw for 284 yards and two scores (one each to Sam LaPorta and Jameson Williams), but the run game struggled all game, as Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery only combined for 65 yards on the ground.

10. Denver Broncos (+1)

A last-second field goal from Wil Lutz pushed the Denver Broncos to their seventh win of the year, as they held on over the Houston Texans. Bo Nix connected with RJ Harvey and Courtland Sutton for touchdowns, and the defense forced four sacks and kept the Houston offense quiet to remain atop the AFC West.

11. Pittsburgh Steelers (+2)

The Steelers' defense forced Daniel Jones to commit five turnovers (three interceptions) and held Jonathan Taylor to 57 total yards, as Aaron Rodgers and the offense did just enough to earn their third home win of the year.

The offense relied on Jaylen Warren in the win, as he had a low yardage output on the ground (31 yards) but scored twice.

12. San Francisco 49ers (no change)

Week 9 marked another start for Mac Jones, as the San Francisco 49ers are still waiting on Brock Purdy to return to the lineup. Jones threw for 235 yards and two scores, Christian McCaffrey turned 33 carries into 173 yards and two touchdowns, and Jauan Jennings (4/41/1) hauled in Jones’ other passing score in the win.

13. Green Bay Packers (-6)

Another week, another instance of the Packers playing down to the level of their opponent, as they dropped a shocker at home against the Carolina Panthers. Way too many unsuccessful trips into the red zone haunted Green Bay in the loss, as it took until the fourth quarter for the Packers to find the end zone.

To add insult to literal injury, early reports surrounding the health of Tucker Kraft are not good, as the star tight end left Sunday’s loss early with a knee injury.

14. Los Angeles Chargers (+1)

While it ended up being a closer game than many expected, the Los Angeles Chargers earned their sixth win of the year by beating the Tennessee Titans, 27-20. Justin Herbert connected with Quentin Johnston and Scott Matlock for scores, rookie tight end continued his strong play with a five-catch, 68-yard performance, and the defense held the Titans to only 206 yards of total offense in the win.

15. Baltimore Ravens (+1)

The Baltimore Ravens were incredibly happy to welcome Lamar Jackson back to the lineup in Week 9, and their offense looked like the offense of old. Jackson connected with Mark Andrews for two of his four touchdowns in the win, helping Baltimore get their third win of the year.

16. Chicago Bears (+2)

A 58-yard touchdown by Colston Loveland with 17 seconds to go pushed the Chicago Bears to their fifth win of the year in the wildest game of the noon slate in Week 9. A 30-point second half was spearheaded by a strong performance from Caleb Williams, who threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns, ran for 53 yards, and caught two passes – one going for a touchdown.

While the Bears' defense certainly didn’t do its part, it is a great sign to see how well the CHI offense looked in an up-tempo passing situation.

17. Minnesota Vikings (+3)

J.J. McCarthy showed some impressive signs in Week 9, helping lead the Vikings to an upset win on the road in Detroit. McCarthy found Justin Jefferson for an impressive touchdown, and he helped put the game on ice by connecting with Jalen Nailor for a game-sealing first down.

J.J. McCarthy is back … and Justin Jefferson is back in the end zone.pic.twitter.com/G9rIxCzJCG — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 2, 2025

18. Houston Texans (-4)

It was a field-goal affair for the Texans, as their offense was only able to amass five field goals from Kaimi Fairbairn. Not being able to find the end zone cost Houston, as they dropped their Week 9 matchup with Denver, 18-15.

C.J. Stroud was forced to leave the game early with a concussion, which stymied the HOU offense, as they turned to Davis Mills in relief.

19. Dallas Cowboys (Monday Night Football)

The Dallas Cowboys will be hosting the Arizona Cardinals for Monday Night Football, as they look to get to .500 on the year with a win. In a game that could be high scoring with both defenses not being the best, this could be a get-right game for Dak Prescott and the rest of the offense.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (+2)

A 48-yard field goal from Cam Little sent Jacksonville’s Week 9 game into overtime, and a short touchdown run from Trevor Lawrence was enough to secure an overtime win. The Jaguars held on late over the Raiders, as a failed two-point conversion sealed the deal, pushing JAX to 5-3 on the year.

Parker Washington was JAX’s leading receiver with 90 yards on seven receptions, Travis Etienne took 22 carries for 84 yards, and rookie Bhayshul Tuten found the end zone on one of his nine carries.

21. Washington Commanders (-4)

While the SNF loss for the Commanders was tough to watch, it was the Jayden Daniels injury that made things exponentially worse. Having welcomed their star QB back after missing time with a hamstring injury, Daniels suffered a gruesome left elbow injury that knocked him out of Sunday’s game.

While reports of Daniels having a dislocated elbow, further tests will show what kind of ligament damage (if any) the former LSU star will need to recover from in his non-throwing arm. Moving forward, the Commanders are quickly heading into fire sale territory as their offense has been dealing with far too many injuries, and they continue to pile up.

22. Atlanta Falcons (-1)

A three-touchdown game from Drake London was all for nothing, as Atlanta wasn’t able to mount a late-game comeback against New England. A missed extra point from Parker Romo ended up being the difference in the Falcons' loss, even as London caught nine passes for 118 yards and three touchdowns in the road loss.

23. Carolina Panthers (+2)

The Panthers, yes, the Panthers, are one game over .500 nine games into the 2025 NFL season, and it was far from pretty. The Carolina offense relied once again on Rico Dowdle, as he ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns, and a game-winning field goal by Ryan Fitzgerald, his only field goal of the game, pushed CAR to a shocking upset win on the road.

24. Cincinnati Bengals (-1)

Vintage Joe Flacco showed up for the Cincinnati Bengals, but even his 470-yard performance wasn’t enough to earn the win in Week 9. A 47-42 loss to the Bears pushes the Bengals to 3-6 on the year, as they once again are losing a handle on factoring into the AFC playoff race.

Flacco threw four touchdowns and two interceptions, as Tee Higgins (7/121/2) and Ja’Marr Chase (6/111) led the way in the receiving game. Chase Brown led all CIN pass catchers with 14 targets, as he caught eight passes for 75 yards in the loss.

25. New York Giants (-1)

While the wins aren’t showing up, there is definitely progress being made this year by the Giants, especially on offense. While NYG lost at home to SF in Week 9, rookie QB Jaxson Dart was once again impressive.

Dart threw for two scores, ran for another, and played another turnover-free game, a great sign for things to come for this offense. Theo Johnson and Gunner Olszewski caught Dart’s TDs, and Dart led the team in rushing with 56 yards on eight carries.

26. Arizona Cardinals (Monday Night Football)

It looks to be another week of Jacoby Brissett for the Cardinals, as Kyler Murray is being labeled as not ready to play with a foot injury. While rumors are floating around about whether this is really injury-related or a soft benching for Murray, the Arizona offense has a lot of questions to answer in Week 9.

27. Cleveland Browns (bye week)

Week 9 is a bye week for the Cleveland Browns, as they currently sit at 2-6 and in the basement of the AFC North. Dillon Gabriel likely will remain as the team’s starting QB moving forward, and the Oregon rookie has looked good enough ever since taking over after the Flacco trade.

28. Miami Dolphins (no change)

The Dolphins kicked off Week 9 with a dreadful loss to the Ravens on Thursday Night Football, and they will also have an interim general manager moving forward. GM Chris Grier will no longer be in his role after he and the team parted ways, and that could mean that a fire sale for a very disappointing team could be on the horizon.

29. New Orleans Saints (no change)

It wasn’t a pretty first start for rookie Tyler Shough, as the former Louisville QB threw for 176 yards, a touchdown, and an interception, in the loss. The Saints struggled in every aspect on offense, only rushing for 57 yards in a game they went into halftime facing a 20-10 deficit.

30. Las Vegas Raiders (no change)

Brock Bowers certainly made an impression in his return to the lineup for the Raiders, but his three-touchdown showing was not enough to earn the win in Week 9. Bowers caught 12 passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns, including a short score from Geno Smith in overtime.

But an incompletion from Geno Smith to Tyler Lockett made the Raiders fall a point short, as the Raiders fall to 1-3 at home and 2-6 overall.

31. Tennessee Titans (no change)

A 14-point first quarter got the Titans out to a fast start in Week 9, but only putting up two field goals the rest of the game paved the way for their eighth loss of the year. Dropping their matchup with the Chargers, the Titans remain winless at home in four tries, as the offense continues to struggle.

Titans rookie Chimere Dike returns the punt 67 yards to the crib! LACvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/MwhrJASzKP — NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2025

Cam Ward threw for 145 scoreless yards and was sacked four times, as the only scoring came from a pick-six and a punt return TD, the latter from rookie wideout Chimere Dike.

32. New York Jets (bye week)

Week 9 is the bye week for the New York Jets, fresh off their first win of the season in Week 8. The QB controversy surrounding Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor will likely leak into Week 10, as head coach Aaron Glenn has not shed any more light on what their plans are for the rest of the season.