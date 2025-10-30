Coming out of their bye week, the Detroit Lions are gearing up for a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Wide receiver Jameson Williams will be looking for more targets heading his way.

Thus far, Williams has caught 17 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns. However, he isn't complaining about his limited role. Over the course of the season, Williams is only expecting his production to increase, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

“I wasn't taking it too far and thinking about it as long as we're winning games,” Williams said. “I can never get myself too worked up with me getting the ball or me getting targeted. I know it's going to come, it's a long season. We're making it to the playoffs so I knew thing like that were going to come.”

#Lions WR Jameson Williams says he’s not allowing himself to get frustrated by the lack of touches early on. He met with OC John Morton and they’re trying. “I can never get myself too worked up with me getting the ball,” he said. “… I know it’s gonna come. It’s a long season.” pic.twitter.com/89Y13u4fTW — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) October 30, 2025

Williams has spoken with offensive coordinator John Morton about how best to proceed forward. He seems on board with Detroit's plans. Furthermore, Williams credited former Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for helping him learn how to stay focused even if he isn't the focal point on offense.

While he may not have broken onto the scene just yet in 2025, Williams is a big play waiting to happen. His best outing thus far came against the Chicago Bears in Week 2, when he caught two passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.

The Lions know exactly what they have in Williams, which is why they signed him to an $83 million contract extension. He knows the receptions will come and is staying ready for when his name is called.