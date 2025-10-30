The NFL Defensive Player of the Year award was in a weird place heading into the 2025 season. Last year, a cornerback won the award for just the third time this century. A lot of the best defensive players in the NFL were in unique situations, too, whether that meant they'd be playing for a new team or were coming off an injury-riddled season. Ultimately, that meant that the most prestigious defensive award was up for grabs, and it still appears that way halfway through the regular season. So, check out the gallery to see the five front-runners to win the Defensive Player of the Year award this year.

At first glance, Jared Verse's numbers didn't pop off the page as a rookie. He accumulated just 4.5 sacks, but the tape showed why he was the Defensive Rookie of the Year. Verse's production, while still not jaw-dropping, has improved this season. The Los Angeles Rams edge rusher has four sacks and three forced fumbles. The Rams are allowing the third fewest points against per game (16.7), and Verse is a big reason why. He'll have to put up more gaudy numbers going forward if he truly wants to compete for the Defensive Player of the Year award, though.

Aidan Hutchinson was well on his way to winning the Defensive Player of the Year award last year. Unfortunately, a gruesome knee injury prematurely ended his season. Hutchinson hasn't lost a stride since returning to the Detroit Lions this year, though. Hutchinson has six sacks, and he has been a game-changer when it comes to forcing fumbles.

The former number two overall pick has forced a league-leading four fumbles this season. The Lions' offense gets a lot of the credit, but Hutchinson is helping to establish a defensive identity in Detroit, too. Hutchinson plays with an endless motor, and while his production this season hasn't been as impressive as it was before his injury last year, it is enough to get him in Defensive Player of the Year conversations.

In one of the biggest moves in NFL history, Micah Parsons was traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers just before the start of the season. Parsons is proving why that was a mistake for Dallas and a franchise-altering move for Green Bay. Parsons is actually the odds-on favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award this season.

He got off to a somewhat slow start, as the Packers integrated him into the defense with a snap count. His talent has been on full display as of recent, though. The Penn State product is one of the most versatile players in football. He can get after the quarterback, stop the run, or drop back in coverage.

His versatility is shown on the stat sheet, as he has 6.5 sacks, 17 combined tackles, and a pass defensed in coverage. Over the last two weeks, Parsons has six quarterback hits. He is getting a head of steam that could lead him to being named the best defensive player in football at season's end.

2. Nik Bonitto, Denver Broncos, Edge

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year resides in Denver, Colorado. Patrick Surtain isn't one of the front-runners to win the most prestigious defensive award in football this year, though, especially because of his recent injury which may sideline him for some time. Surtain isn't the only star on the Broncos' defense, though, which is one of the best defensive units in football.

Nik Bonitto is also a star, and he's been arguably Denver's best player this season, even over Surtain. Bonitto has eight sacks and is leading the unit coined the “Orange Rush.” With 36 sacks, the Broncos have tackled the quarterback down 10 times more than any other team. The Broncos are on pace to break the Chicago Bears' all-time sack record (72) just a year after securing the third most sacks this century (63).

A couple of weeks ago, Bonitto could have topped these rankings, but he has had a relatively quiet couple of weeks since. Bonitto will have a chance to be in the spotlight while Surtain is sidelined, and if he picks his sack production back up, he could certainly be crowned the Defensive Player of the Year.

Myles Garrett is widely regarded as the best defensive player in football and one of the best players in all of the NFL, regardless of position, so it would come as no surprise if he were named the Defensive Player of the Year. He won the award in 2023 and has four First-Team All-Pro nods to his name.

Garrett put his name back in the race with a five-sack performance in Week 8. That was the most sacks in a single game in Cleveland Browns history, but it still wasn't enough for the Browns to walk away victorious. Cleveland's team isn't good, which is exemplified by their 2-6 record. However, Garrett almost single-handedly turns the defensive unit into one of the best in the NFL.

All in all, Garrett leads the NFL with 10 sacks and 15 tackles for a loss. He is having his best statistical season to date, and the only thing that could hold him back from again being named the Defensive Player of the Year is a lack of wins by the Browns.