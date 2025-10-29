The Detroit Lions are preparing to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9, as NFC North rivals clash at Ford Field. Now, they may get a boost as the Lions' cornerback Terrion Arnold could be returning after logging a full practice. Lions insider Tim Twentyman released the practice report, which highlighted that Arnold participated in full.

The practice report revealed that Arnold was a full-time participant during Wednesday's practice to start the week, while listing several others as having limited practice sessions.

If Arnold returns, it would be a big boost for a secondary that has had its share of injuries this season. Despite the injuries, the Lions remain one of the best teams in the NFL, and are 5-2 coming into this game.

But the overarching story for this team has been its injuries in the secondary. So far, those injuries include cornerbacks DJ Reed, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Khalil Dorsey, and free safety Daniel Thomas. Free safety Kerby Joseph and cornerback Rock-Ya Sin are also dealing with ailments.

Arnold sustained his shoulder injury in the 37-24 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. That has caused him to miss the past two games. But with his return to practice, there is hope he could make an impact and return in Week 9 against the Vikings. Before the injury, Arnold had 16 solo tackles and four pass deflections over five games.

The former Alabama cornerback will attempt to help a pass defense that is just 27th in passing touchdowns allowed, indicating a need for improvement, as the Lions attempt to repeat as NFC North champions. In addition to Arnold possibly returning, cornerback Brian Branch will return after the league suspended him one game for slapping Juju Smith-Schuster after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Lions in Week 6.

The Lions' defense looks stronger than ever as they bring back two of their cornerbacks, in addition to the overwhelming presence of Aidan Huthinson. They will get their first chance to build momentum as they host the Vikings in Week 9 with the hopes ot making a big run.