The Detroit Lions secured one of their cornerstones in April 2024 when offensive tackle Penei Sewell signed a record-breaking four-year, $112 million extension.

The deal, which includes $85 million guaranteed, made Sewell the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history and paired him with Amon-Ra St. Brown as long-term pillars in Detroit.

For a franchise coming off an NFC Championship appearance, Sewell's extension underscored the Lions’ determination to keep their stars locked down while chasing their first Super Bowl berth.

But while the business side of football dominated headlines, Sewell reminded everyone of what matters most. NFL insider Jordan Schultz shared a video of the All-Pro surprising his brother, Gabe, with a brand-new pickup truck.

On the call, Sewell told his brother to step outside, where the gift awaited. The moment was especially moving given that Gabe works three jobs and the family had gone without a second car for years.

Sewell's gesture, equal parts joy and gratitude, quickly spread across social media. ”This is such a beautiful and unforgettable moment between Lions OT Penei Sewell and his brother,” Schultz captioned the post.

The timing was powerful. Just days after securing generational wealth, Sewell chose to give back directly to family, the same family that supported his NFL journey from Oregon to Detroit.

It was a reminder that while Sewell has become a franchise cornerstone and one of the league's richest linemen, his priorities remain deeply rooted in loyalty and appreciation.

On the field, Sewell's presence continues to define Detroit’s identity. Alongside St. Brown and quarterback Jared Goff, he is part of the trio tasked with pushing the Lions back to the NFC title game.

In Week 2 of the 2025 season, Detroit looked the part of a contender again, dismantling the Chicago Bears 52-21 in Ben Johnson's return to the Motor City.

Jared Goff's precision passing and St. Brown's three-touchdown performance highlighted the offense, while Dan Campbell's group leaned on its signature toughness to send a statement.

With Sewell anchoring the line, Detroit not only has stability up front but also a leader who shows his character extends well beyond the field.