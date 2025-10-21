The Philadelphia Eagles snapped their two-game skid with a 28-22 win over the Minnesota Vikings, but one glaring issue remains unsolved — Saquon Barkley and the running game.

Despite the victory, Barkley struggled again, finishing with just 44 rushing yards on 18 carries (2.4 yards per attempt), marking another game without reaching the 100-yard mark. After rushing for over 2,000 yards last season, the star running back admitted he hasn’t been good enough to start 2025.

“I need to do a better job of not taking negative runs, I keep saying that — I know I sound like a broken record — but it’s something I’ve got to do. I own it. But at the end of the day, we won the football game,” Barkley told reporters, per Zach Berman.

While Philadelphia’s offense clicked through the air — with Jalen Hurts throwing for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns — the ground game remains a concern.

According to StatMuse, Barkley ranks 4th in touches across the NFL but just 25th in total yards and has no 100-yard rushing games through seven weeks. Those numbers underscore the lack of explosiveness that once defined his game and have left both Eagles fans and fantasy football owners frustrated.

Saquon Barkley: 4th in touches

October 21, 2025

Hurts, however, refused to let Barkley shoulder the blame alone, saying the team’s offensive issues are collective. “Saquon is the best,” Hurts said. “And I don’t want him to feel like he’s carrying that by himself. It’s a group effort. Everyone has to look and say, ‘How can we help get something going?’ It’s about finding ways to win, but we want all areas in a good place.”

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni echoed that sentiment after the win, addressing critics who questioned the team’s direction during their losing streak. “You’re not in control of what anyone thinks,” Sirianni told Sports Illustrated. “All that [outside noise] does is distract you from getting better and finding ways to win. You can’t let anything zap your joy or steal your focus.”

For Sirianni, balance is key. “The Super Bowl last year, we didn’t run a lot, but we were able to throw a lot — and win. It’s important to be balanced, and that’s what we are,” he said.

With Philadelphia improving to 5-2, the Eagles will look to rediscover their ground identity when they face the New York Giants next Sunday. For Barkley, who’s still searching for his first breakout game of the season, that matchup might be the perfect chance to remind everyone, and fantasy football owners, what he’s capable of.