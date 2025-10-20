As the Philadelphia Eagles bounced back against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, 28-22, it was an impressive outing on the offensive side of the ball amidst outside noise after two straight losses. One person who was excited from the win over the Vikings is Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni who spoke about the doubters of the team and how it impacts the team.

Subsequently, there is no denying that the noise around the defending champions was getting louder after back-to-back losses to the Denver Broncos and the New York Giants. But against the Vikings on Sunday, the team got back on track as Sirianni spoke to Albert Breer about the importance of not being distracted by the noise on the outside.

“You’re not in control of what anyone thinks,” Sirianni said, via Sports Illustrated.. “You are only in control of what you think. All [the noise] does is distract you from getting better, finding ways to win and finding ways to get better. What distracts you? If that’s something that distracts you then do whatever you need to block it out.

“You can’t let anything zap your joy or steal your focus. I think you see that in the best teams. They are mentally focused to get better every single week. They are mentally focused on the process every single week. Not necessarily the things they can’t control.”

Eagles' Nick Sirianni on the efficiency through the air

Article Continues Below

Another person who was in the crosshairs of potential hate from the football world was Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts as he threw for 326 yards to go along with three touchdowns. The passing attack of Philadelphia was desparately needed as the running attack was virtually non-existent as Saquon Barkley had 44 yards on the ground, but wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith has 121 and 183 yards through the air respectively.

“We’ve always been able to lean on our players, so we can get it done multiple ways,” Sirianni said. “That’s what good teams do. The Super Bowl last year, we didn’t run a lot but we were able to throw a lot. And we were able to win the game. It’s important to be balanced and that’s what we are.”

At any rate, Philadelphia is now a 5-2 record which snapped a two-game losing streak as they look to build a winning one as the team takes on the Giants next Sunday, looking for revenge.