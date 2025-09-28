New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is set to make his first start when the team hosts the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon, and the rookie’s confidence might have already impacted the locker room’s overall disposition.

According to Diana Russini of The Athletic, Dart’s teammates are excited for his debut, and Giants head coach Brian Daboll is fully behind the young signal caller.

“After FaceTiming his parents to share the news, he and Daboll sat down for a long film session Tuesday afternoon, breaking down Josh Allen’s highlights from Buffalo — Daboll once tutored Allen there — alongside some of Dart’s best plays from Ole Miss,” Russini wrote. “The good news for the rookie is that the offense he ran in college has plenty of overlap with what Daboll runs now. They spent hours talking through it before hitting the field on Wednesday. “Dart’s a sponge,” a Giants source said.”

“And inside the Giants locker room, I’m told, they’re fired up. Several players on both sides of the ball, including team captains, reached out right away with calls and FaceTimes to let Dart know they’re behind him.”

The Giants reportedly considered starting Dart after their Week 1 loss to the Washington Commanders, but Russell Wilson extended his tenure as the team’s starter after a crafty showing against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.

In any event, Dart will likely be asked to start the rest of the season. Only time will tell if he can help turn the tide for a New York team that is 0-3.

“He has moxie. He has a legit chance of being great,” a source told Russini.