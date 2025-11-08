The Indianapolis Colts placed defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on the IR due to a neck injury on Friday. He'll officially miss at least the next four games because of it. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky believes that could be a major concern for the franchise.

During a segment of “NFL Live” on ESPN, Orlovsky believes Buckner being on IR is a “season-changing” event for the Colts. The former pro quarterback turned football analyst thinks Indianapolis' defense lost an advantageous edge against opposing offenses.

“I think this is season-changing. This would be the one person that you could not lose on that defense, in my opinion,” said Dan Orlovsky. “I think he's the guy that, from an offensive perspective, we would sit down on Monday and say, ‘What are we gonna do with Buckner? How are we gonna block Buckner?'… I don't know how long-term this is. If it's a four-week thing, fingers crossed, or if it's a long-term thing. This could change the Colts' season.”

Buckner suffered the neck injury during the Colts‘ 27-20 Week 9 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. It's a less-than-ideal situation for DeForest Buckner and Indy, as the defense will be without one of its top defensive linemen for several games.

The Week 10 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons will be DeForest Buckner's first missed game of the 2025-26 campaign. He's been an incredibly consistent player throughout his 10 years in the league, as his minimum four-game absence will only be the second time in his entire career where he misses four or more games in a single season.

In the nine games he's played so far this year, the 31-year-old defensive tackle has recorded 42 combined tackles (26 solo), 14 quarterback hits, and four sacks. Adetomiwa Adebawore is expected to step in as the starter with DeForest Buckner on the IR.