The Seattle Seahawks will unveil a new weapon in Rashid Shaheed this Sunday when they host the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. The move comes just days after the team finalized a trade with the New Orleans Saints, sending two mid-round picks in exchange for the speedy wide receiver ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

The Seahawks’ depth at wide receiver has been tested in recent weeks with several key players sidelined. Injuries to Cooper Kupp, Jake Bobo, and Dareke Young have left the Seattle offense thin entering Week 10, prompting general manager John Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald to move decisively. Shaheed, a 27-year-old and former First-Team All-Pro return specialist, was viewed as the ideal plug-and-play addition thanks to his familiarity with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak’s system.

In a post to X (formerly known as Twitter), ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced that the recently traded wide receiver would be making his debut for his new team this week.

“Newly-acquired WR Rashid Shaheed is set to make his Seahawks’ debut Sunday with Seattle now dealing with assorted WR injuries.”

Shaheed practiced fully on Thursday and Friday, earning immediate praise from his new coaches for his speed and quick assimilation into the playbook. He is expected to play roughly half of the offensive snaps, lining up both inside and outside while also handling kick-return duties.

The Seahawks’ injuries have forced adjustments across the offense, but Shaheed’s presence could restore much-needed vertical spacing. With Kupp and Bobo ruled out, Seattle will lean on Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tory Horton, and the newcomer to stabilize the passing attack. Against a Cardinals secondary still in progress, Shaheed’s speed could provide an immediate spark for his new team.

Seattle enters Week 10 at 6-2 and looks to maintain momentum in the NFC playoff race. For Shaheed, this debut is more than a fresh start — it’s a chance to turn a midseason emergency into a breakout moment that energizes the Seahawks offense for the second half of the NFL season.