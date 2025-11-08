Ryan Clark has high remarks on the Seattle Seahawks' ceiling after they landed wide receiver Rashid Shaheed from the New Orleans Saints.

The Seahawks acquired Shaheed from the Saints on Nov. 4, getting him in exchange for two 2026 draft picks. They add a lethal receiver who has a knack for making big catches for plenty of yardage, providing more explosiveness to the offense.

Clark gave his thoughts on the addition during a Friday segment of NFL on ESPN. He described it as a huge move, believing that Seattle will be harder to contain with its receivers in Shaheed and star Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

“I believe this is huge. Rashid Shaheed and Klint Kubiak's offense early on was absolutely dynamic, the way he could take the top off of a defense, and that level of explosive passing was out of this world, the way that Sam Donald is throwing the ball, the way that Jackson Smith-Njigba is absolutely uncoverable this year. This could be an added piece to give explosiveness to this offense that it hadn't had,” Clark said.

“When you watch JSN run by people, you sit back and you go, ‘I just don't know why or how they can't keep up with them.' When you see Rashid Shaheed run by people, you're like, ‘Oh, I get it.' And so now you add those two, have them on the field at the same time with the way they're pairing this with the run game and play action. I think this could be a game changing trade for the Seattle Seahawks offense.”

“I think this could be a game-changing trade for the Seattle Seahawks offense.”@Realrclark25 explains why the Seahawks' latest acquisition could be big for the organization 💪 pic.twitter.com/deSWPSnOzF — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 7, 2025

What lies ahead for Rashid Shaheed, Seahawks

Article Continues Below

It's clear that the Seahawks have more offensive upside than before. Not only will they continue to maximize Jaxon Smith-Njigba's star talent, but they will also utilize Rashid Shaheed's skillset to keep opposing defenses honest.

Shaheed represented the Saints in 42 games throughout four seasons. In those contests, he made 138 catches for 2,055 yards and 12 touchdowns. As a member of the special teams, he recorded 103 total returns for over 1,700 yards and two touchdowns.

Seattle has a 6-2 record on the season, boasting the top spot of the NFC West Division standings. They are above the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals at the moment. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at third place. They are above the Green Bay Packers and Rams while trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Seahawks will continue preparation for their upcoming matchup, being at home. They host the Cardinals on Nov. 9 at 4:05 p.m. ET.