The Green Bay Packers' heartbreaking Sunday loss to the Carolina Panthers may rank among the most frustrating at Lambeau Field this year. Coming off one of their most balanced wins of the season, the Packers were expected to cruise past the underdogs from North Carolina. Instead, Green Bay stumbled at every critical juncture en route to their second loss of the season.

Stunning setback

The Packers outgained the Panthers in total yardage yet couldn’t convert their chances into points. Quarterback Jordan Love’s lone interception led to a Carolina touchdown. Meanwhile, kicker Brandon McManus missed another crucial field goal that might have changed the outcome. Tight end Tucker Kraft’s third-quarter knee injury crippled Green Bay’s offensive rhythm as well. The usually reliable defense failed to contain the Panthers' Rico Dowdle. He gashed them for 130 rushing yards and two scores.

By the time Ryan Fitzgerald’s 49-yard field goal sailed through the uprights as time expired, the crowd at Lambeau sat in stunned silence. What was supposed to be a statement win became a sobering reminder of how quickly things can unravel in the NFL. Now sitting at 5-2-1, the Packers suddenly face questions about their discipline, durability, and dependability heading into a brutal Week 10 matchup with the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Green Bay Packers most to blame for their ugly 16-13 home loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 9.

Jordan Love’s inefficiency proved costly

Love’s stat line wasn’t awful on paper. He completed 26-of-37 passes for 273 yards. However, the deeper story told of inefficiency and missed opportunities. Love hit Christian Watson for a 52-yard bomb early in the game. That set the stage for what could’ve been a breakout offensive afternoon. After that, though, the rhythm vanished.

Carolina’s defense forced Love into short passes and took away his deep threats. This was especially true after Kraft and Matthew Golden left with injuries. As a result, the Packers’ offense looked constricted. They converted just one of four red-zone opportunities and failed to score an offensive touchdown through the air for the first time this season.

Love’s interception midway through the third quarter was a turning point. Pressured on third down, he floated a pass into coverage that was easily picked off and returned deep into Packers territory. It directly led to a Panthers touchdown. From that point forward, Green Bay’s offense sputtered.

It’s hard to be overly critical of Love when his supporting cast was dropping like flies. Still, great quarterbacks find ways to elevate those around them. Love didn’t do that on Sunday.

Run defense gets bullied at the line of scrimmage

For weeks, Green Bay’s defense had prided itself on shutting down opposing run games. That reputation took a major hit against Carolina.

The Panthers ran the ball 33 times for 163 yards, registering a 4.9 yards-per-carry average. They also dominated time of possession. Rico Dowdle looked like an All-Pro. He bulldozed his way to 130 yards and two touchdowns. Carolina’s offensive line controlled the trenches. Once defensive tackle Colby Wooden left the game with a shoulder injury, the Packers’ interior defense collapsed.

The problem wasn’t just tackling. It was also gap discipline. The linebackers consistently over-pursued.. They allowed Dowdle to cut back for chunk gains. Green Bay's defensive adjustments came too late. Carolina milked the clock methodically throughout the fourth quarter, which limited Green Bay’s offensive opportunities.

Brandon McManus continues to falter when it matters most

Kicking woes aren’t new to the Packers this season. That said, Sunday’s misfire felt especially costly. Brandon McManus, who was automatic a year ago, has quickly turned into a liability.

After missing only two field goals in 2024, McManus has now missed five in just six games this year. His 43-yard miss wide left in the second quarter robbed Green Bay of crucial momentum and points. Since returning from a quad injury last week, McManus looks shaky both in power and accuracy. This has raised questions about whether the Packers might need to reconsider their kicking situation.

Lucas Havrisik, who went 4-for-4 while McManus was sidelined, remains on the roster but inactive. At this point, the coaching staff’s loyalty to the veteran kicker might be costing the team games.

Injury bug strikes fast and hard

If the loss wasn’t painful enough, the injuries sustained might have long-term consequences. Kraft’s knee injury appeared serious, with early reports suggesting it could be season-ending. Losing Kraft would be a massive blow to Green Bay’s passing attack and red-zone efficiency.

Left guard Aaron Banks exited early with a stinger and didn’t return. That forced even more shuffling along an already taxed offensive line. On defense, Wooden’s shoulder injury left the front seven depleted. Meanwhile, Golden was ruled out in the fourth quarter after a shoulder hit.

These are critical absences that strip the Packers of their offensive versatility and defensive muscle. The team that entered Week 9 as a legitimate NFC contender suddenly looks dangerously thin in key areas.

The bigger picture

For the Packers, this loss was about being out-executed and beating themselves.

Red-zone inefficiency, poor tackling, a missed field goal, and costly injuries combined to undo what should have been a comfortable home win. Matt LaFleur’s squad still boasts the talent to compete with the NFC’s best. However, Sunday’s defeat underscored how execution and discipline matter more than statistics.