The Green Bay Packers are trying to recover from a bad loss, and they also received terrible injury news. But on the positive side, receiver Matthew Golden is listed as day to day by head coach Matt LaFleur, according to a post on X by Rob Demovsky.

“LaFleur added that Golden is considered day to day, not week to week.”

Golden has been a little bit of a disappointment for the Packers so far. The first-round pick has 23 catches for 262 yards and zero touchdowns in eight games. He has drawn four starting assignments.

But then again, the Packers’ offense is built upon spreading the ball around.

Packers WR Matthew Golden trying to make strides

Unfortunately for Golden, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has no interest in helping him become a standout receiver by peppering him with targets, according to packerswire.com.

“I mean, it just is what it is, guys. I know everybody wants us to force-feed guys the ball,” LaFleur said. “But it’s really not how we’ve done it around here, and I don’t plan on changing that.

“That’s the beauty of having a lot of guys that we have a lot of confidence in. A lot of it is dictated by the coverage, however teams are playing us. And the quarterback’s role is to make sure the ball’s going to the right place based on what the defense presents.”

It makes sense. But when the Packers’ offense sputters, maybe the fans don’t find the common sense in it. Many NFL teams pepper targets upon their star receivers and score as many or more points than the Packers. Among them, the Cowboys, Lions, Seahawks, and Rams. But spread-it-around teams also score well, like the Chiefs, Colts, and Patriots.

The Packers are 5-2-1 on the season, but are coming off a poor performance on offense. They lost 16-13 to the Carolina Panthers at home.