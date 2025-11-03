Micah Parsons was critical of the Green Bay Packers after failing to beat Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

Going into the matchup, Green Bay had a 5-1-1 record. They shined as one of the best teams in the NFC, making a case for Super Bowl contention. However, the loss to the Panthers is a setback as they couldn't keep Young in check down the stretch.

Parsons reflected on the loss after the game, per reporter Ryan Wood. He commented on Young completing just 11 passes for 102 yards but still found a way to create scores for his Carolina teammates. That was something Parsons took issue with as he felt Green Bay could've done better at containing Young's weapons.

“If we lose a game like that in the NFL, we just didn’t play good. Not too many quarterbacks are throwing for 100 yards and winning,” Parsons said.

How Micah Parsons, Packers played against Panthers

It is a reasonable point for Micah Parsons to make about the loss to the Panthers. The Packers have the talent on both sides of the ball to beat teams like Carolina, but they all need to be on the same page to execute that on a game-by-game basis.

Green Bay's offense was cold for most of the game, only scoring six in the second quarter and seven in the fourth period. That didn't deter Carolina from keeping up as they converted a go-ahead field goal to stun the hosts.

Jordan Love had a day to forget as he was unable to punish Carolina in the air. He completed 26 passes out of 37 attempts for 273 yards and an interception, getting no touchdowns in the red zone.

Josh Jacobs was a major bright spot in the offense with his run game. He had 17 of the team's 25 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown while recording four catches for 13 yards.

Three players recorded three or more catches in the receiving game, including Jacobs. Romeo Doubs highlighted the unit with seven receptions for 91 yards. Luke Musgrave came next with three catches for 34 yards, while Christian Watson caught two passes for 58 yards.

The Packers will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 10 at 8:15 p.m. ET.