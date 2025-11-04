Recently, the Green Bay Packers got some rough news when it was revealed that star tight end Tucker Kraft had suffered a torn ACL that will keep him out of the lineup for the remainder of the season. The injury occurred during the Packers' shocking home loss to the Carolina Panthers over the weekend, which dropped them to 5-2-1 on the 2025 NFL season as it reaches its midway point.

In response to the Kraft news, the Packers made a move on Tuesday to help shore up their depth in the tight end department, in addition to other areas on their roster.

“Practice squad moves amidst a wild trade deadline day: – With Tucker Kraft lost for the season, the Packers are signing TE McCallan Castles, per source – With multiple offensive line injuries, the Lions are adding OL Jack Conley to the practice squad, per his agency LAA,” reported NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter.

In addition to that, the Packers also added to their wide receiver room on Tuesday.

“Packers are signing free agent receiver Michael Woods II to the practice squad, per source. Woods was with Cleveland from 2022-24,” reported Jeremy Fowler of ESPN on X.

A strange time for the Packers

The Green Bay Packers have been a model of inconsistency this season, storming out of the gates to a 2-0 start over NFC playoff teams from a year ago that had some of the players laughably talking about a potential undefeated season.

The Packers have also suffered losses against the lowly Cleveland Browns and now the Panthers, and they also tied the Dallas Cowboys, who lost to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

At times, Jordan Love has looked like an MVP candidate, and at others, he's looked like a below average starter, making it impossible for Packers fans to predict which version of the team is going to show up on a weekly basis.

In any case, up next for the Packers is a highly-anticipated showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles next week on Monday Night Football.