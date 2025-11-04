The Green Bay Packers have been one of the NFL’s most intriguing teams this season, but a shocking 16-13 home loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday exposed troubling flaws. For ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, those issues start with quarterback Jordan Love.

Orlovsky, who has long praised Love’s potential, did not hold back in his criticism. He said Love’s poor field vision and inconsistent decision-making were major factors in the defeat.

“Well, once again, this offensive line got beat up. I’ve said it all year. If this offensive line doesn’t play better, then they aren’t going to the Super Bowl,” Orlovsky said to Mina Kimes. “The second thing is Jordan [Love] had bad eyes. Really bad eyes.”

"When I watch the Packers offense, it's almost like this obsession with creation."@danorlovsky7 and @minakimes believe the Green Bay's offense can be more efficient and "take the profit" sometimes 📈 pic.twitter.com/OQa3PDCWzw — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Orlovsky pointed to Love’s early-game reads as examples of a quarterback trying to do too much. On the first snap, Green Bay ran a play that left a tight end wide open for what could have been a 40-yard gain, yet Love rolled out and settled for a short screen.

“He’s looking the complete opposite side of the field,” Orlovsky said. “Where are your eyes?”

Jordan Love's carelessness cost the Packers against the Panthers

Article Continues Below

Love’s third-quarter interception was the turning point. On first down from his own 24-yard line, Love launched a deep pass into double coverage, which Panthers safety Tre’von Moehrig easily intercepted. The turnover led to a touchdown that put Carolina ahead for good.

“Why?” Orlovsky asked. “He’s too good a player to make that kind of throw.”

Orlovsky also questioned coach Matt LaFleur’s play-calling, saying the Packers are “too dependent on creativity.” He argued that Green Bay often tries to “outscheme and outcreate” opponents instead of lining up and executing basic plays.

The Packers have now dropped two games this season in which their defense allowed fewer than 20 points. Love threw for 273 yards and one interception against Carolina, while Josh Jacobs rushed for 87 yards and a score.

Orlovsky’s message was clear. For Green Bay to remain a contender, the offensive line must improve, and Love must sharpen his vision. “This team can’t go to the Super Bowl like this,” he said. “They’re getting physically beaten far too often.”