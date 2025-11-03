As the Green Bay Packers suffered a dreadful loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, 16-13, there is no denying that the team itself is vastly disappointed with the performance. On top of Packers tight end Tucker Kraft likely suffering a severe injury, the loss itself was a step back for the team, with head coach Matt LaFleur giving his honest assessment.

The one area that LaFleur highlighted, as well as other facets of the pedestrian loss, was their efficiency in the red zone, where they scored a touchdown once out of five times in the area. LaFleur would go as far as to have an NSFW response in regards to the red zone offense, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

“If we can’t figure shit out and score in the red area, it’s gonna be tough to win football games,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur would keep it real in his post-game press conference, saying that they “deservedly got our a** beat,” via the team's website.

“We did enough things that we deservedly got our a** beat,” LaFleur said. “You've got to maximize those opportunities. If you don't, then you're sitting here with 13 points. I would say nine times out of 10, you hold somebody under 20 points, you should win the game.”

Matt LaFleur on how the Packers will approach the upcoming week

With the Packers struggling against the Panthers on Sunday, there's no denying the disappointment from the team and the fans combined, especially when it came to the offense. One moment stood out with Green Bay going for it on fourth down and one yard to go from the opponent's 13-yard line with 11 minutes left, and instead of taking the three points, they decided to go for it.

They wouldn't capitalize, leading to LaFleur regretting the decision, though saying that “Hindsight's 20/20.”

“I expect us to attack this head-on,” LaFleur said on how the team will bounce back. “It's tough. It's a tough pill to swallow. I don't think it was for a lack of effort or anything like that.

“We have to get back to making sure that we have a solid week of practice,” LaFleur continued. “And I know that's probably not the sexiest answer that everybody wants to hear, but that's a reality. You lose, you've got to go back to the drawing board, and you've got to go back to work.”

At any rate, the Packers are now 5-2-1, as the team looks to get back in the win column against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, Nov. 10.