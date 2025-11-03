As the Green Bay Packers suffered a bad loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, 16-13, there were many aspects of the game that had fans scratching their heads regarding some decisions. While the Packers look to figure out the mistakes and correct them, head coach Matt LaFleur points to one moment that he takes the blame for.

In the 13-play drive that Green Bay conducted in the fourth quarter when the team was down by seven points, it ended on a turnover on downs as LaFleur went for it on fourth and eight on the opponent's 13-yard line. Quarterback Jordan Love's pass would be incomplete in what was a bizarre play, leaving LaFleur to say that he regrets the decision and should have taken the points, especially since the team ended up losing by three.

“Hindsight’s 20/20. I wish we would’ve taken the points. Didn’t do that there,” LaFleur said, according to The Athletic. “Bad decision.”

“It was a bad play call,” LaFleur continued. “Ultimately, we ran the same play the play before. (Love) went to Rome on the back side. I saw one guy out there, and give credit to — I think it was Moehrig out there — give credit to him. He blew up the play.”

Wild fourth down play ends in a turnover on downs 😱 CARvsGB on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/KLV9ncrYNd — NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2025

Packers' Jordan Love on the failed fourth-down play

With fans looking for who's most to blame for the Packers' loss to the Panthers, LaFleur answers it with himself, though everybody involved has seemed to take some accountability. Love would go through the play as he explained what happened since he had been under fire for the eventual throw, saying that Green Bay was “messed up” schematically.

“They were playing their soft defense and were able to be underneath it,” Love said. “Started scrambling around and, at that point, you’re trying to find a way to make a play and you’re going to take a shot, throw it to the end zone and hope that somebody comes up and makes a play. Me and [Romeo Doubs], right there, weren’t on the same page.”

“I don’t know if he was pushed out of bounds, too, or not, but just weren’t on the same page,” Love continued. “Just got to find a way to try and put one in the end zone or past the sticks and make a play on that.”

At any rate, the Packers have to live with the play and the loss as the only thing to do now is bounce back next Monday night when the team takes on the Philadelphia Eagles.