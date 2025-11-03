Things didn’t go well for several players on Sunday, as injuries hit hard, particularly for Jayden Daniels. Also, Tucker Kraft’s season is over. Here is the Week 9 NFL injury roundup, which includes Daniels, Kraft, and more.

We’ll start with the unwelcome news in Washington, as it appears the Commanders lost three players to potential season-ending injuries.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels (elbow)

By now, anybody who is interested has seen the gruesome arm injury Daniels suffered against the Seahawks in the fourth quarter of a blowout loss.

Of the three injuries, Daniels may have the best path back to the playing field in 2025 — as odd as that may sound, according to posts on X by Ian Rapoport.

“X-rays for Jayden Daniels’ left arm were negative, source says. #Commanders QB Jayden Daniels, who left Sunday’s loss with his left arm immobilized, suffered a dislocated elbow and will have an MRI to determine how long he’s out, sources say. The belief is it’s not as bad as it could’ve been. But Daniels will miss several games.”

Rapoport mentioned Khalil Mack’s similar injury earlier this year, according to NFL.com.

“All injuries are different and players recover different,” Rapoport said. “Khalil Mack. Different position, different human. He had a similar injury, an ugly dislocated elbow. He wound up missing about five weeks. It is possible for Jayden Daniels to be back. The MRI is going to tell the story.”

Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore (knee)

In his second season with the Commanders, Lattimore didn’t make it to the finish, according to a post on X by Mike Garafolo.

“It was somehow even worse for the #Commanders last night. CB Marshon Lattimore is believed to have torn his ACL in the loss to the #Seahawks, sources tell me and @RapSheet. MRI coming to confirm. An absolutely brutal night for Washington.”

Commanders WR Luke McCaffrey (collarbone)

The season likely ended early for McCaffrey as well, according to Garafolo’s X post.

“#Commanders WR/KR Luke McCaffrey broke his collarbone on the opening kick return last night, sources tell The Insiders. A possible tough end to a promising season for the 2024 third-round pick.”

Packers TE Tucker Craft (knee)

He seemed to be heading toward elite status among NFL tight ends, but Kraft won’t get more chances to prove it in 2025.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said it’s a difficult blow, according to ESPN.

“It's going to be tough, but you've got to attack it head on,” LaFleur said Sunday. “We've got to do a great job of putting our guys in good positions to showcase what they can do.”

49ers DE Mykel Williams (knee)

The No. 11 overall pick saw his year end near the midway point, according to a post on X by Jeremy Fowler.

“Testing revealed a torn ACL for 49ers rookie DL Mykel Williams as head coach Kyle Shanahan feared, per source.”

Shanahan had said he thought that might be the diagnosis, according to 49erswebzone.

“We're worried it's an ACL, but you never know until (Monday),” Shanahan told reporters. He's just down. You never know, so I said, ‘Hopefully, it's not the worst, but if it is, hey, that sucks for this year, but that's all that sucks for you. You'll be back next year, and this won't affect you at all.”

Williams had 20 tackles and one sack on the season.

Texans QB C.J. Stroud (concussion)

Head coach DeMeco Ryans gave a positive outlook for Stroud, according to houstonchronicle.com.

“He’s feeling a little bit better,” Ryans said. “We’ll see how the week goes and how he progresses throughout the week.”

Seahawks LB Ernest Jones (knee)

Fortunately, the Seahawks could get Jones back in the mix before the 2025 season ends, according to a post on X by Corbin K. Smith.

“It’s not season ending, but we’ll see how it goes.” Mike Macdonald says there’s a chance Ernest Jones could miss time, but not certain yet with knee injury. #Seahawks”

Rams WR Puka Nacua (ribs)

It’s a good report for Nacua, who could have returned to the game, according to a post on X by the Rams via NBC Sports.

“He got his ribs,” McVay said. “He could’ve come back in the game, but we kind of had command. Felt like it was the smart thing [to rest him]. We kind of erred on the side of caution.”

Patriots WR Kayson Boutte (hamstring)

For a player who was starting to emerge, the setback is tough. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said Boutte would not practice early in the week, according to bostonherald.com.

“We’ll see where that goes late in the week,” Vrabel said.

Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez (head)

It’s mostly good news for the third-year standout, according to boston.com.

“I just landed and hit my head,” Gonzalez said. “And we’ve got to be careful with that, but I’m good.”

Vikings RB Aaron Jones (shoulder)

An AC joint sprain sent Jones to the bench, but NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported Jones believes he will be able to play in Week 10, according to NFL.com.

Chargers OT Joe Alt (ankle)

After suffering a high-ankle sprain in September, Alt may have reaggravated the injury, according to a post on X by Adam Schefter.

“Chargers LT Joe Alt is believed to have suffered another high ankle sprain, only this time it could require a procedure to repair, per sources. Alt will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis on the same right ankle he injured earlier this season at the Giants.”

Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle)

Thomas returned briefly after the initial injury, but the fact that Thomas didn’t get on the field for the overtime period gives concern about his availability going forward.