On Sunday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers suffered their second inexplicable loss of the season with a home defeat at the hands of the Carolina Panthers. The Packers once again reignited their habit of playing down to the competition, finding their offense stuck in the mud throughout much of the afternoon and ultimately losing on a game-winning field goal from Carolina in the closing seconds.

Making matters worse for the Packers was that star tight end Tucker Kraft went down with what is feared to be a torn ACL injury, taking away one of Jordan Love's key weapons down the field for the rest of the year.

Recently, Packers star pass rusher Micah Parsons took to his Instagram story to post a picture of himself alongside Kraft and love with a heartbreak, angry face, and sad face emoji (per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter).

Micah Parsons on IG: pic.twitter.com/vb5izOVMHZ — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 3, 2025

Those sentiments were likely echoed by Packers fans everywhere as the team lost not only the game but its best players, likely for the rest of the season.

A rough day at Lambeau Field

The Green Bay Packers now sit at 5-2-1 on the 2025 NFL season as it reaches its midway point, still obviously solid but not quite as dominant as it looked like the team was going to be when it stormed out of the gates with blowout wins over the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders to open up the season.

The Packers looked to be rounding back into form last week when they picked up a comfortable road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football, but any good vibes leftover from that victory were quickly erased with the loss against Carolina.

The Packers will now have to find a way to soldier on without Kraft, who had emerged as one of the best tight ends in the league this season. The Packers will next take the field next Monday night for a highly anticipated home showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.